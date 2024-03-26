Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapsed After Container Ship Strucks

Outlook International Desk
A vessel passing through passes under the Francis Scott Key Bridge. This photo is of June 20, 2012.
The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday.
Aerial view of parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with one of the bridge’s supports Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore.
The collision led to the extensive damage, with sections of the collapsed segment submerged in the water, while a smaller portion rests atop the Dali container ship.
A video revealed that the container ship lost power twice before collapsing into the major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.
The ship released smoke after it lost power and then changed its course before colliding into Francis Scott Key Bridge.