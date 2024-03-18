1 Killed, 2 In Stable Condition After Jacksonville Beach, Florida Shooting, Suspects Still At Large

One person has died, while two others are in stable condition after an active shooting incident in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday evening.
Sergeant Tonya Tator stated during a media briefing on Sunday night that the downtown district/bar area and the beachfront in Jacksonville Beach have "locked down" as the incident's scene expanded into that area. She mentioned that the lockdown will persist until further notice.
Tator informed reporters that authorities are continuing their search for suspects. She urged anyone with information or sightings to contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Tator stated that the shooting occurred "out in the open". Previously, authorities had advised the public to stay indoors.
An earlier post on the police Facebook page and the Jacksonville Beach Emergency Preparedness X account stated, "The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is currently working an active shooter incident in our downtown area. This is an active scene and we are asking everyone to shelter in place at this time. If you have any information that can assist us, please call 904-270-1661."
The order was lifted just before 11 p.m. ET.