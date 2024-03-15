Brooklyn Subway Shooting: 'Where Is NYPD?', Video Shows Passengers Panic After One Shot In Head | On Cam

In a video footage making rounds on social media, passengers on a New York City subway train were seen panicking and running for their lives as a violent clash broke out between two men which eventually escalated into a shooting on Thursday evening.
What did the video footage show?
According to the harrowing footage captured by a passenger, the sheer panic erupted after one of the men was shot in the head. Terrified commuters were heard screaming “Close the door!” while some others were saying, “Where’s NYPD?”.
Moreover, another video clip depicted that an altercation started between two men before at least four gunshots were fired in the air as the crowded train pulled into a downtown Brooklyn station.
The Associated Press said that the incident occurred around 4:45 pm and involved two unidentified men.
"One of the individuals, a 36-year-old male, brandished a firearm," said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper during a press briefing. "The other man, 32 years old, managed to gain control of the weapon and fired multiple shots, striking the 36-year-old."
Witnesses reported to police that the man who was shot exhibited aggressive and provocative behaviour towards the other individual prior to the brawl. Officers positioned on the station platform were able to swiftly apprehend the suspect.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing.