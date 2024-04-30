United States

Charlotte Shooting: Multiple Officers Shot In 'Active Situation' In North Carolina, Reports Say

Gunfire erupted during a US Marshals Task Force investigation in a Charlotte suburb, leaving multiple officers injured and one US Marshal dead. Authorities in North Carolina are grappling with an active situation after officers were shot, prompting a swift response from law enforcement with SWAT teams deployed to the location.

Reports indicate that at least one US Marshal is dead, with "numerous" other law enforcement officials wounded after gunfire broke out on Monday in a suburban neighborhood outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. as the US Marshals Task Force was conducting an investigation in the vicinity. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), gunfire was initiated by one of the individuals under investigation.

“Multiple” officers were struck by the gunfire and have been transported to the hospital, though their current conditions remain undisclosed, as stated by CMPD.

WSOC-TV has reported that the deceased individual was a deputy US Marshal. However, official confirmation of the death has not been provided by authorities at this time.

According to the outlet, at least two officers sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, while another officer was shot in the chest. Additionally, one of the two suspects involved has also been wounded.

The police have characterized the situation as "still active" and have advised people to avoid the area. Reports indicate that the suspects have barricaded themselves inside a house.

CMPD stated, “This is an active investigation, if you are in the area, please remain in your residence or steer clear of the scene.”

SWAT teams from the department have been deployed to the location, and several roads in the vicinity have been closed to facilitate the movement of law enforcement vehicles.

No additional information was provided regarding the nature of the US Marshals' investigation.

