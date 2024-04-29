Four Dead, Thousands Without Power As Deadly Tornadoes Strike Oklahoma

A devastating series of tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming the lives of at least four people, including an infant. The severe weather outbreak wreaked havoc in the heart of rural towns, leaving thousands without power and causing extensive damage to buildings and homes.
One of the hardest-hit areas was Sulphur, a town of approximately 5,000 residents, where a tornado demolished many downtown buildings, tossed vehicles, and tore off roofs across a 15-block radius. Governor Kevin Stitt, who visited Sulphur, expressed shock at the level of destruction, noting that nearly every business downtown had been destroyed.
Reports indicated that about 30 people were injured in Sulphur, with some caught in a bar as the tornado struck. Hospitals across the state reported approximately 100 injuries, including individuals who were cut or struck by debris. Tragically, an infant was among those who lost their lives in the disaster.
President Joe Biden offered full federal support to Oklahoma, according to White House officials. The devastation in Oklahoma adds to the toll of tornadoes that have swept through the nation's midsection since Friday, with another death reported in Iowa.
Authorities described the tornado in Sulphur as beginning in a city park before tearing through the downtown area, leaving behind a path of destruction. Residents faced the daunting task of rebuilding their lives amidst the wreckage.
The impact of the tornadoes extended beyond Sulphur. In Holdenville, two people lost their lives, and numerous homes were damaged or destroyed. Additionally, one person was killed near Interstate 35 close to the city of Marietta.
The severe weather also brought dangerous flooding to Oklahoma, with rising lake levels leading to the closure of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area and necessitating water rescues. Governor Stitt declared a state of emergency in 12 counties affected by the severe weather.
Residents sought refuge in shelters, such as the Sulphur High School gym, where families huddled together as the tornado roared overhead. Witnesses described the chaos and fear as the storm struck, with some remarking on the surreal devastation left in its wake.