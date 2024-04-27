Destructive Tornado Outbreak Ravages Nebraska And Iowa, Threat Persists Across Multiple States

The tranquility of the Plains and Midwest shattered as a series of destructive tornadoes tore through Nebraska and Iowa, leaving a path of devastation in their wake. Elkhorn, a region within Omaha, Nebraska, bore the brunt of the onslaught, with powerful twisters reducing homes to rubble and scattering debris far and wide. In neighboring Iowa, the small town of Minden suffered a similar fate, its streets strewn with the wreckage of once-sturdy structures.