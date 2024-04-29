United States

Suspect Killed After 3 Police Officers Wounded By Gunfire In Standoff Near New Orleans

Three Louisiana police officers were wounded in a standoff with a suspect in Kenner, Louisiana, who was later killed by a police sharpshooter. The manhunt for the suspect continues as authorities work to resolve the violent chain of events.

3 Police officers wounded by gunfire near Orleans
Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire on Sunday in a standoff with a man who was later killed by a police sharpshooter, authorities and news reports said.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a sniper from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office shot and killed the suspect at a house in Kenner where he had held off police and fired shots at law enforcement authorities after shooting three officers who tried to enter the home, WGNO-TV reported.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Kenner, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said.

The man was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

The three police officers and the other two victims were all listed in stable condition, WGNO reported.

The man also was a suspect in a holdup and shooting on Tuesday that left a man in critical condition, Cunningham said.

