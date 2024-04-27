United States

A Suspect Is In Custody After 5 People Were Shot Outside A Club In The Nation's Capital, Police Say

Five people were shot outside a nightclub in Washington's Dupont Circle neighborhood following a dispute. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and police arrested a suspect while grappling with the city's rise in violent crime.

Crime in Washington
 Five people were shot late Friday outside a nightclub in the nation's capital, police said.

The shootings happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Dupont Circle neighbourhood of Washington.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said officers were called after a dispute started inside the nightclub and “spilled into the street.”

The five people who were shot had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police arrested a suspect nearby and recovered a firearm, Kyle said. Police did not immediately provide additional details about the suspect or what prompted the dispute.

The District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which rose 39 per cent in 2023. That was largely fuelled by a 35 per cent jump in homicides while carjackings nearly doubled.

