7-Year-Old Fights for Life After Lakewood Church Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, where a 7-year-old boy sustained a severe head injury after gunfire erupted during Sunday's service. His grandmother, Walli Carranza, took to Facebook on Thursday to provide an update on his condition, revealing that he has suffered significant damage to a portion of his frontal lobe.

According to Carranza's post, the young boy underwent two surgeries within 24 hours, during which half of his right skull had to be removed. The frontal lobe of the brain plays a crucial role in various cognitive functions, including thinking, planning, and problem-solving. Injuries to this area can impact higher brain processes such as social behavior and motivation.

The child had also suffered cardiac arrest multiple times, complicating efforts to assess his brain activity. Due to the delicate condition of his scalp tissue, doctors have been unable to attach EEG wires for monitoring.