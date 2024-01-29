In a peculiar crime that has left both locals and law enforcement scratching their heads, a thief targeted the delectable delights of New Orleans last week, making off with seven coveted king cakes during a daring break-in.

The incident occurred at Bittersweet Confections, a popular bakery known for its purple, gold, and green-hued treats, just as the city gears up for Mardi Gras festivities.

The New Orleans Police Department reported that the suspect not only swiped seven king cakes but also made off with cash and a case of vodka during the burglary that took place last Wednesday.

Bittersweet Confections, responding with a touch of humor, took to social media to address the incident, stating, “Our king cakes are just that good. But please come and purchase one during our regular store hours.”

King cakes, adorned with the iconic Mardi Gras colors, are a quintessential part of the Carnival season in New Orleans. These pastry delights are traditionally linked to Christian and Roman Catholic traditions, marking the season from January 6th, the 12th day after Christmas, until the grand culmination on Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras. The festivities involve a period of feasting, drinking, and revelry before the solemnity of Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.

Known for their vibrant appearance and the exciting surprise within, king cakes often harbor a tiny plastic baby, adding an extra layer of fun to the culinary experience. The rings of pastry, covered in purple, green, and gold sugar or icing, have become synonymous with Mardi Gras celebrations in the region.

One wisecracker responded to the bakery’s social media post with a tongue-in-cheek false admission that he was the thief. “It was me. ...I’m holding all 7 babies hostage until I get a lifetime supply of King Cakes from you every year,” the man posted.