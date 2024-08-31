United States

Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal

Federal meat inspectors have found black mold, water dripping over meat, and dead flies at Boar's Head deli meat plant in Virginia. According to reports, the unhygienic condition is linked to nine deaths caused from listeria.

Recent federal records have revealed alarming violations at a Boar’s Head deli meat plant in Virginia, which is linked to a listeria outbreak that has resulted in nine deaths and nearly 50 hospitalizations. The documents, obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, detail severe sanitation issues at the plant, including mold, flies, and dripping water.
The Jarratt, Virginia, facility, a rural plant operated by Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Inc., was under scrutiny from federal meat inspectors for over a year. Despite repeated inspections revealing significant problems, including black mold on walls, dead flies, and meat residue on surfaces, the facility continued to operate until a large-scale recall was issued.

The outbreak was first identified when Günter Morgenstein, an 88-year-old hair stylist known locally as Garshon, fell gravely ill in early July. The connection between his illness and Boar’s Head liverwurst was confirmed through whole genome sequencing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), leading to a recall of 3,500 tons of meat products.

Between August 1, 2023, and August 2, 2024, inspectors noted 84 instances of noncompliance at the plant. These included issues such as “black patches of mold” on ceilings, “heavy discolored meat buildup,” and flies seen “going in and out” of pickle vats. One inspection report even detailed “a rancid smell in the cooler” and blood puddled on the floor.

The USDA’s zero-tolerance policy for listeria mandates immediate recalls when contamination is detected, yet it appears the USDA inspectors did not prompt the recall themselves. The recall, which began on July 25 and was expanded on July 29, came only after state health officials and epidemiologists traced the outbreak to Boar’s Head products.

“The repeated nature of these violations is deeply concerning,” said Brian Ronholm, director of food policy at Consumer Reports. “Given the severity of the outbreak, it’s clear there’s a breakdown in the process, especially considering the USDA’s zero-tolerance stance on listeria.”

The USDA confirmed that the Virginia facility has been closed until it can demonstrate that it can produce safe products. Boar’s Head officials have stated they are working with food safety experts to address the issues at the plant, which they claim were confined to a specific process.

The CDC reported that 57 people across 18 states were hospitalized due to listeria infections, with the majority being elderly individuals. According to health experts, listeria can persist in refrigerators and on surfaces and so there are chances that consumers might still have recalled products in their homes.

The contamination issues at the plant included severe voilations in sanitation and maintenance levels, raising questions about the effectiveness of the facility’s food safety protocols. “It’s disturbing to see the same issues persist despite continuous inspections,” said Neal Fortin, director of the Institute for Food Laws & Regulations. “This indicates serious struggles with maintaining sanitation standards.”

In response to the outbreak, Boar’s Head expressed deep regret and assured customers that no product will be released until they meet stringent safety standards.

