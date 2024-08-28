All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now

In 2024, food recalls have become a common and necessary precaution as companies grapple with food safety issues. Despite rigorous safety measures, products can still pose health risks, prompting recalls across various categories.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) maintain dedicated pages on their websites for posting recall notices. However, if you don’t check these government sites regularly, you might miss important food safety warnings related to products in your pantry—particularly if these warnings don’t make major news headlines.
Walmart has issued a recall of over 9,500 cases of Great Value Apple Juice due to elevated arsenic levels, which could potentially harm health. The recall involves six-packs of eight-ounce bottles with a UPC of 0-78742-29655-5 and a best if used by date of December 28, 2024. Consumers are advised to discard or return the affected juice bottles.rrre
2. Perdue Chicken Products
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on August 16 for 167,000 pounds of Perdue chicken products contaminated with metal. Affected items include various Perdue Simply Smart Organics and ButcherBox Organic Chicken products, all with a best if used by date of March 23, 2025. Consumers should return or discard the impacted products.
3. Ground Cinnamon Powder
Several brands of ground cinnamon powder have been recalled due to high lead levels, posing risks of kidney and nervous system damage. The recall covers products like Marcum Ground Cinnamon and Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon. Affected consumers should return these products or discard them immediately.
4. Boar's Head Deli Meats
On July 26, Boar’s Head recalled over 200,000 pounds of deli meats, including liverwurst, ham, and bologna, potentially contaminated with Listeria. The recall includes several types of deli meats produced on the same line as the liverwurst. Customers are urged to return or discard the affected products.
5. Al Safa Halal Chicken Products
Al Safa US has recalled more than 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken products due to potential Listeria contamination. The recall includes Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebabs and Chicken Chapli Kebabs with specific date codes and establishment numbers. Consumers should return or discard these products.
6. Aldi Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins
Aldi has recalled nearly 12,000 cases of Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins due to undeclared walnuts, which could trigger allergic reactions. The recalled muffins have the lot number NF1 142Y and UPC 4099100048278. Customers are advised to return these muffins for a full refund.
7. Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices
Foppen Seafood recalled Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices on June 25 due to potential Listeria contamination. The affected products, sold in Kroger and Payless Supermarkets, have a UPC of 8 40137 10000 2 and lot number 412. Consumers should discard or return these products.
8. Totally Cool Ice Cream Products
Totally Cool has recalled over 60 ice cream products, including ChipWich and Friendly’s Celebration Ice Cream Cake, due to potential Listeria contamination. The affected products span several brands and sizes. Customers are urged to return the products or discard them.
9. Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce
Hudson Harvest recalled 16-ounce jars of Tomato Basil Sauce after reports of swelling and potential spoilage. The affected jars, sold in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, have a lot number 1042426 and UPC 683720301567. Consumers should not consume the sauce and should return it for a refund.
10. Wow Bao Thai-Style Curry Chicken Bao
The FSIS issued a health alert for Wow Bao Thai-Style Curry Chicken Bao buns due to undeclared soy and sesame allergens. While not officially recalled, the product may still be in consumer freezers. The affected 10-ounce boxes, with a best if used by date of April 12, 2025, should be discarded if found.
11. Baraka Ground Black Pepper
Baraka Ground Black Pepper was recalled on June 3 due to salmonella contamination. The recall affects seven-ounce containers with UPC 8 22514 26626 6 and an expiration date of January 2026. Consumers are advised to return the pepper for a full refund.
For more details on these recalls, visit the FDA or FSIS website or contact the respective companies.