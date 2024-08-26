Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns

Walmart has pulled nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice from shelves nationwide due to concerns over potentially hazardous levels of inorganic arsenic. The recall, which affects 9,535 cases across 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, follows an urgent classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.
The recall, originally announced on August 15, has been elevated in severity after further investigation. According to the FDA, while the levels of inorganic arsenic detected in the apple juice are unlikely to result in serious or irreversible health effects, they may cause temporary adverse health reactions. Symptoms of arsenic exposure can include vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, numbness, and muscle cramping.
The contamination was discovered by Florida-based Refresco Beverages US Inc., the manufacturer of the affected apple juice. The company voluntarily initiated the recall after detecting arsenic levels exceeding industry standards. The recall pertains to six-packs of 8-ounce bottles of apple juice.
Walmart has removed the affected products from its stores and is collaborating with Refresco to investigate the source of the contamination. “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman stated. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”
The FDA has indicated that while inorganic arsenic is a known carcinogen and more toxic than the naturally occurring form of arsenic, the levels in the recalled apple juice are not expected to cause severe health consequences. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified inorganic arsenic as a carcinogen, emphasizing the need for vigilance.
As of now, the FDA has not reported any illnesses linked to the recalled apple juice. However, the agency continues to monitor the situation and ensure that consumers are informed about the potential risks.Consumers who have purchased the affected apple juice are advised to discard it immediately and contact Walmart for further instructions on obtaining a refund or replacement.