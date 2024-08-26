United States

Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns

Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice in the US due to potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic. The FDA has given the recall a more urgent classification.

Walmart, Apple juice recall
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Walmart has pulled nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice from shelves nationwide due to concerns over potentially hazardous levels of inorganic arsenic. The recall, which affects 9,535 cases across 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, follows an urgent classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

The recall, originally announced on August 15, has been elevated in severity after further investigation. According to the FDA, while the levels of inorganic arsenic detected in the apple juice are unlikely to result in serious or irreversible health effects, they may cause temporary adverse health reactions. Symptoms of arsenic exposure can include vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, numbness, and muscle cramping.

The contamination was discovered by Florida-based Refresco Beverages US Inc., the manufacturer of the affected apple juice. The company voluntarily initiated the recall after detecting arsenic levels exceeding industry standards. The recall pertains to six-packs of 8-ounce bottles of apple juice.

Walmart has removed the affected products from its stores and is collaborating with Refresco to investigate the source of the contamination. “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman stated. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

The FDA has indicated that while inorganic arsenic is a known carcinogen and more toxic than the naturally occurring form of arsenic, the levels in the recalled apple juice are not expected to cause severe health consequences. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified inorganic arsenic as a carcinogen, emphasizing the need for vigilance.

As of now, the FDA has not reported any illnesses linked to the recalled apple juice. However, the agency continues to monitor the situation and ensure that consumers are informed about the potential risks.Consumers who have purchased the affected apple juice are advised to discard it immediately and contact Walmart for further instructions on obtaining a refund or replacement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Punjab Kings To Target Rohit Sharma? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said On MI's Ex-Captain
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Joins Legends League Cricket, Two Days After International Retirement
  3. KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kuwait Vs Hong Kong On TV And Online
  4. Champions Cup: Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain Among Five Mentors Appointed For New Domestic Tournament
  5. Angry Carlos Brathwaite Smashes Helmet Over Boundary In MAX60 Caribbean Match: Watch
Football News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Sees Bologna Win As A Turning Point For Napoli
  2. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Confident Julian Alvarez Will Adapt
  3. EPL: Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz Goals Help Liverpool Beat Brentford 2-0 - In Pics
  4. La Liga: Endrick Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Blank Valladolid 3-0 - In Pics
  5. Chelsea Vs Wolves, Premier League: Blues Celebrate Emphatic 6-2 Victory With Noni Madueke's Hat-Trick – In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Happy To 'Do Things Differently' At Flushing Meadows
  4. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  5. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: 5 Held After Argument Over Seating Leads To Shooting At Cafe Near DU South Campus
  2. Kolkata: Child Rights Body Takes Cognisance Of Rape Threats To Abhishek Banerjee’s Minor Daughter
  3. Maharashtra Govt To Allow Women To Lodge Harassment Complaints Online
  4. Watch: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 11 Crew Members After Cargo Ship Sinks Near Kolkata; 3 Others Missing
  5. AAP's J&K Debut: Full List Of Candidates For Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  2. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
  3. When Is The Best Time To Travel This Fall To Save Big On Airfare?
  4. Can Your Dog See Colors? Know How Dogs See The World
  5. LAX KFC Is Ranked The Worst In US; Here’s Why
World News
  1. Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Deleting Twitter After Receiving AI-Generated Explicit Images Of Herself
  2. Why Are US National Parks Getting $100 Million Grant?
  3. Telegram CEO Arrest: App Denies Charges; Tech CEOs Rally For Pavel Durov's Urgent Release
  4. Israel's Military Strength And Its Famed Iron Dome
  5. Malaysian Naval Attack Ship Sinks After Hitting Unknown Object
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know