BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk

BMW is recalling vehicles due to a potential fire risk due to an issue with the water pump's electrical connector. The vehicles have insufficient sealing water pumps, which may lead to fluid ingress and short circuits.

BMW
BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles in North America due to a potential fire hazard linked to a defect in the water pump’s electrical connector. The recall, announced on Tuesday, affects various models including the X series and several others from the 2012 to 2018 model years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed that the issue stems from an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump. Over time, this defect can expose the connector to water, eventually leading to a short circuit and, in rare cases, a fire. The problem arises from fluid ingress, where blowby-liquid from the positive crankcase ventilation system may drip onto the plug connector, causing an electrical short.

The BMW models that are being recalled include:

  • BMW 228I (2014-2016)

  • BMW 228XI (2014-2016)

  • BMW 328I (2012-2016)

  • BMW 328XI (2012-2016)

  • BMW 428I (2014-2016)

  • BMW 428XI (2015-2016)

  • BMW 528I (2012-2016)

  • BMW X1 (2012-2015)

  • BMW X3 (2013-2017)

  • BMW X4 (2015-2018)

  • BMW X5 (2016-2018)

  • BMW Z4 (2012-2016)

BMW will address the issue by inspecting and replacing the faulty water pumps and plug connectors. A protective shield will be installed to prevent any fluid from dripping onto the pump from the intake air hose. Vehicle owners will receive notification letters starting October 4, instructing them to visit an authorized BMW center for the necessary repairs, which will be performed at no cost.

BMW’s recall number for this issue is "24V-608." Owners can contact BMW customer service or visit NHTSA’s website for more information.

As of this month, BMW has reported around 18 customer complaints related to the faulty water pump, though no accidents or injuries have been linked to this recall. This is BMW’s third major recall in recent months. Earlier recalls in July included over 290,000 vehicles due to faulty bolts that could affect the interior cargo rail and more than 394,000 vehicles for issues with Takata-made airbag inflators.

