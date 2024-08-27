Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats

Chick-fil-A’s most awaited items will finally join the menu this week. Famous food joint is introducing Banana Pudding Milkshake and Banana Frosted Coffee, alongside a new spicy twist on its popular Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.
These new items will be available through November 16, according to the company’s website. The Banana Pudding Milkshake, returning after a 13-year hiatus, features Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert blended with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, finished with whipped cream and a cherry. The Banana Frosted Coffee combines cold-brewed coffee with the brand’s Icedream dessert and banana, complemented by vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.
Chick-fil-A is reintroducing its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, now with a spicy variation. first introduced in 2023, the sandwich marks Chick-fil-A’s first major innovation on its classic chicken sandwich. It quickly became a customer favorite, driving the company to expand the menu with this new spicy twist.
The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is praised as the brand’s top-selling seasonal offering ever. It features a honey-coated chicken filet, pimento cheese, and mild pickled jalapeños. Customers can now choose between the original or spicy chicken filet, following popular demand for a spicier option.
Chef Stuart Tracy said, “When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, we received tremendous feedback, and our guests began creating their own spicy versions. We are excited to meet their desires with this new offering.”
The banana pudding treat will also be available year-round at select Chick-fil-A sister restaurants in Georgia, including Truett’s Grill, Truett’s Chick-fil-A, and the Dwarf House locations.
Customers can enjoy the Banana Pudding Milkshake and Banana Frosted Coffee via pickup or delivery, though whipped cream and cherry toppings will not be included with delivery orders due to packaging constraints. To check availability for dine-in, pickup, or delivery, customers are encouraged to use the Chick-fil-A app or contact their local restaurant.