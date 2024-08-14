United States

Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period

Chick-fil-A is reintroducing its Banana Pudding Milkshake for the first time in 13 years. a traditional hand-spun treat made with natural bananas.

Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding Milkshake
Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding Milkshake Photo: Chick-fil-A
info_icon

Chick-fil-A fans are buzzing with excitement as the fast food giant announces the return of its long-awaited Banana Pudding Milkshake, making its comeback after 13 years. The hand-spun shake, a nostalgic favorite, will be available starting August 26 at select locations.

The Banana Pudding Milkshake is crafted "the old-fashioned way," blending Chick-fil-A’s signature "Icedream" ice cream with sweet cream, natural bananas, banana puree, and crushed vanilla wafer cookies. The indulgent treat is topped off with whipped cream, more vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, and a cherry.

The shake will make its return alongside a new, spicier version of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

Chick-fil-A Chef Christy Cook shared the enthusiasm surrounding the shake’s return, noting that customers have frequently inquired about it over the years. "When I think about banana pudding, I think about family reunions and community... that’s what we want to convey with this shake," Cook told USA Today.

While the shake packs a hefty 880 calories, 155 grams of carbs, 25 grams of fat, and 13 grams of protein, it’s clear that fans aren’t ordering it for its nutritional value. The drink’s nostalgic flavor is expected to evoke memories of family gatherings and communal experiences.

Along with Banana Pudding Milkshake, Chick-fil-A is also introducing a Banana Frosted Coffee, combining cold-brewed coffee with Icedream ice cream, banana, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

Both the Banana Pudding Milkshake and Banana Frosted Coffee will be available from August 26 through November 16, while supplies last.

Although banana pudding itself won’t be available on the main menu, customers can find it at Chick-fil-A’s sister stores in Georgia, including Truett’s Grill and the Dwarf House.

