Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know

Too Good Gourmet, headquartered in San Lorenzo, California, has issued a recall for Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip due to the presence of undeclared milk. These cookies, sold at Meijer stores across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, were found to contain milk, which was not disclosed on the ingredient label. The company issued the recall notice on Friday and has informed Meijer of the oversight.