Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know

A tub of chocolate chip cookies has been recalled due to potential risks for individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities.
Too Good Gourmet, headquartered in San Lorenzo, California, has issued a recall for Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip due to the presence of undeclared milk. These cookies, sold at Meijer stores across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, were found to contain milk, which was not disclosed on the ingredient label. The company issued the recall notice on Friday and has informed Meijer of the oversight.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "Neither Too Good Gourmet nor Meijer have received any customer complaints or claims of illness associated with this recall to date."
The affected cookies were sold in a 10-ounce clear container with a blue and white label, bearing the UPC 713733712972. All best-by dates are included in the recall.
If you have purchased this product, you should stop using it and return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.
For additional information, you can reach Meijer at 800-543-3704, available daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. EDT, or contact Too Good Gourmet at 510-317-8150, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.