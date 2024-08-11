United States

Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know

Meijer has recalled Too Good Gourmet's Chocolate Chip Dunking Cookies due to an undeclared milk allergen, posing risks for individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities. The recall affects products sold across several Midwestern states.

Cookie Recall
Cookie Recall Photo: Pexels
info_icon

A tub of chocolate chip cookies has been recalled due to potential risks for individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities.

Too Good Gourmet, headquartered in San Lorenzo, California, has issued a recall for Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip due to the presence of undeclared milk. These cookies, sold at Meijer stores across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin, were found to contain milk, which was not disclosed on the ingredient label. The company issued the recall notice on Friday and has informed Meijer of the oversight.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), "Neither Too Good Gourmet nor Meijer have received any customer complaints or claims of illness associated with this recall to date."

Ice Cream Recall Update - Pexels
Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List

BY Outlook International Desk

The affected cookies were sold in a 10-ounce clear container with a blue and white label, bearing the UPC 713733712972. All best-by dates are included in the recall.

If you have purchased this product, you should stop using it and return it to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

For additional information, you can reach Meijer at 800-543-3704, available daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. EDT, or contact Too Good Gourmet at 510-317-8150, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States - Pexels
FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Rain Forces Early Lunch As West Indies Trail By 212 Runs
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  4. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
  5. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
Football News
  1. Manchester United Head Coach Erik Ten Hag 'Hurt' By 'Tough' Community Shield Defeat
  2. Emma Hayes In Dreamland After Coaching USA To Olympic Gold
  3. Tottenham 2-3 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller Proves The Difference On Harry Kane's Return
  4. Dominic Solanke Targets Trophies After Sealing 65-Million-Pound Spurs Move
  5. Leeds 3-3 Portsmouth, EFL Championship: John Mousinho 'Gutted' After Draw
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  2. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  3. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  4. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
Hockey News
  1. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  2. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  3. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
  3. Maharashtra: MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy With Coconuts, Cow Dung
  4. Hindenburg Alleges Sebi Chief Had Stakes In Offshore Funds Used In Adani Scam
  5. 'Be On Watch Out': Vice Prez Dhankhar's Warning On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  3. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  4. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
World News
  1. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  2. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
  3. North Korea Flows More Trash Balloons Toward South Korea: Seoul
  4. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
  5. Bangladesh Chief Justice Resigns Amid Massive Protests
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13