FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an “urgent” recall notice for a frozen dessert sold in several U.S. states due to concerns that it could pose serious or life-threatening risks for individuals with specific allergies. The recall affects G.S. Gelato & Desserts, Inc.'s Full Circle Market Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.
The problem arises from certain lots containing undeclared cashew, which could trigger severe allergic reactions in those sensitive to cashews.
The recall notice states, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the affected products.”
G.S. Gelato & Desserts began the recall after a retail partner alerted them to a discrepancy between the product lid and carton, which listed different items. Upon investigation, the company discovered that cashew milk had been mistakenly used in pints labeled as coconut milk.
Details Of The Recalled Product
Product: Full Circle Market Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
Size: 1 Pint/16 fl.oz. paper cartons
Lot Number: Lot 041624L2
Best Before Date: BBD 10/15/2025
UPC Code: 0 36800 46964 8
The affected product’s lid will feature “Nature’s Promise” branded Cashewmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, while the carton will show “Full Circle Market” branded Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Frozen Dessert.
You can view the recall notice with the images of the lid, carton, and identifying marks here.
G.S. Gelato & Desserts has stated that this product was distributed between April 18 and July 11, 2024. Consequently, some consumers may still have the product in their freezers due to its long shelf life.
The product was sent to distribution centers in Georgia, Massachusetts, and New York under the Full Circle Market brand and was then distributed to retail stores in the following eight states:
New Jersey
New York
Maine
Connecticut
Rhode Island
Massachusetts
New Hampshire
Vermont
What to Do If You Have the Recalled Product
Fortunately, no adverse reactions have been reported so far.
If you have this recalled product and are sensitive to or allergic to cashews, do not consume it. For additional information, you can read the full recall notice here, which includes contact details for a company representative.