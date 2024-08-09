FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen

G.S. Gelato & Desserts has stated that this product was distributed between April 18 and July 11, 2024. Consequently, some consumers may still have the product in their freezers due to its long shelf life.

The product was sent to distribution centers in Georgia, Massachusetts, and New York under the Full Circle Market brand and was then distributed to retail stores in the following eight states:

New Jersey

New York

Maine

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Vermont

What to Do If You Have the Recalled Product

Fortunately, no adverse reactions have been reported so far.

If you have this recalled product and are sensitive to or allergic to cashews, do not consume it. For additional information, you can read the full recall notice here, which includes contact details for a company representative.