The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising consumers in four states to steer clear of cinnamon, as it may contain dangerously high levels of lead.
A notice posted on the FDA website on Friday announced a recall of ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder due to potential contamination with "elevated levels of lead."
The product was distributed to retail stores in New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Massachusetts between December 15, 2022, and May 13, 2024. It was not available for online purchase.
The recalled cinnamon, packaged in 100-gram plastic bags, features a picture of cinnamon powder and sticks on the packaging, with "packed with love in Albania" written on the front.
The back of the packaging displays the UPC number "5304000333362," along with a "best before" date of "30/08/2025" and the lot number "LA02." Additionally, the packaging includes information about cinnamon, the product's origin, and a QR code for recipes.
The recall notice states, "It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur."
The notice continues, "For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects."
The recall was initiated following an analysis by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, which found that the cinnamon contained high levels of lead.
ALB-USA Enterprises and the FDA are investigating the cause of the contamination. At the time the recall was issued, no related illnesses had been reported.
The notice indicates that all recalled products have been removed from store shelves. However, customers who purchased the affected cinnamon are "urged to not consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."
For further questions or concerns, customers can contact the company by phone at 917-922-5627 or 929-431-8505 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.