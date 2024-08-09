Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified 13 Dolcezza ice cream products at the second-highest risk level due to listeria contamination.
In June, Totally Cool, Inc., a Maryland-based food manufacturer, issued a recall for several of their ice cream products because of potential contamination. The problem was identified following FDA testing on the products. This classification specifically impacts 13 items under the Dolcezza brand.
The updated recall affects the following 13 Dolcezza ice cream products:
16 fl oz Mascarpone & Berries Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Peanut Butter Mash and Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Peanut Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Coffee & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Sugar Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Pints
These products were distributed nationwide and available for purchase in retail stores as well as online.
For any questions or concerns regarding the recall, Totally Cool, Inc. can be contacted at 410-363-7801. Their office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.