United States

Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List

The FDA has classified 13 Dolcezza ice cream products as high-risk for listeria contamination, prompting a nationwide recall. This update follows testing by the FDA that identified potential safety issues with these popular flavors.

Ice Cream Recall
Ice Cream Recall Update Photo: Pexels
info_icon

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified 13 Dolcezza ice cream products at the second-highest risk level due to listeria contamination.

In June, Totally Cool, Inc., a Maryland-based food manufacturer, issued a recall for several of their ice cream products because of potential contamination. The problem was identified following FDA testing on the products. This classification specifically impacts 13 items under the Dolcezza brand.

The updated recall affects the following 13 Dolcezza ice cream products:

  • 16 fl oz Mascarpone & Berries Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Peanut Butter Mash and Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Peanut Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Coffee & Cookies Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Sugar Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pints

  • 16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Pints

FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States - Pexels
FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen

BY Outlook International Desk

These products were distributed nationwide and available for purchase in retail stores as well as online.

For any questions or concerns regarding the recall, Totally Cool, Inc. can be contacted at 410-363-7801. Their office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

Cinnamon Recall FDA - Pexels
Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Chelsea Forward Raheem Sterling Says He Misses Playing For England
  2. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  3. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  5. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata: Body Of Female Trainee Doctor Found At Hospital After Duty Hours; Probe Underway
  2. Supreme Court Orders Release Of Manish Sisodia; A Look Back At The 17-Month Legal Battle
  3. Air India Tel Aviv Flights, Stopped Till Aug 8, Now Suspended Till Further Notice
  4. Lok Sabha Adopts Motion Naming 21 Members For Joint Panel On Waqf Bill
  5. Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone NEET-PG 2024 Exam
Entertainment News
  1. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  3. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
  4. Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer
  5. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report
US News
  1. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
  2. Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?
  3. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  4. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  5. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
World News
  1. Japan Warning: What Is Nankai Trough Megaquake, How Much Damage It Can Cause | Questions Answered
  2. Ice Cream Recall Update: FDA Classifies 13 Dolcezza Products As High-Risk For Listeria Contamination | List
  3. Will Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Not Return From Space Before 2025?
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Bangladesh: Interim Leader Yunus Takes Charge Of 27 Ministries, Announces Portfolios Of Council | Who Got What?
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign