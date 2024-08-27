United States

Are Ultraprocessed Foods Really Bad? Know These Things Before Discarding Them

Ultraprocessed foods have become a significant part of modern diets. However, experts have raised concerns over health problems linked to them.

Ultraprocessed food
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
In recent years, ultraprocessed foods have come under scrutiny for their potential impact on health. These foods, characterized by their industrial formulations and extensive processing, have become go-to diet these days. As concerns about their effects grow, it’s important to dissect the nuances of ultraprocessed foods, their health implications, and how they fit into our daily lives.
Representative image - Pinterest
What Are Ultraprocessed Foods?

NOVA classification system categorizes foods based on their degree of processing. According to this system, ultraprocessed foods belong to the fourth category, distinguished by industrial formulations and manufacturing techniques that make them distinct from natural or minimally processed foods. This category includes products like flavored yogurt, granola bars, and even seemingly healthier options like string cheese and applesauce pouches.

Food policy expert Dr. Marion Nestle describes ultraprocessed foods as those which "you can’t make in your home kitchen because you don’t have the machinery and you don’t have the ingredients." These foods often contain additives such as flavor enhancers, colorings, and thickeners, which contribute to their extended shelf life and appealing taste. While they are convenient and enticing, their health implications are increasingly coming into focus.

Do ultraprocessed foods pose risk to our health?

Numerous studies have linked ultraprocessed foods to various health problems. Dr. Nestle says that there have been over 1,500 observational studies revealing a consistent association between ultraprocessed food consumption and adverse health outcomes, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Recent research published in The BMJ found a 4% increased risk of death from any cause and a 9% higher risk of neurodegenerative deaths associated with high ultraprocessed food intake.

A study led by Dr. Kevin Hall, demonstrated that ultraprocessed foods can lead to weight gain. Participants who consumed a diet consisting of 80% ultraprocessed foods ate about 500 more calories per day compared to when they consumed a minimally processed diet. This caloric surplus led to an average weight gain of 2 pounds over two weeks.

 Some other studies also suggest that these foods contribute to inflammation and may exacerbate mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression. However, it is crucial to note that while these studies establish a correlation, they do not prove causation. As Dr. Nestle points out, controlled clinical trials are needed to definitively establish causative links.

Representative image - Pinterest
Are all ultraprocessed foods equally harmful?

It’s essential to recognize that not all ultraprocessed foods are equally detrimental to health. Some, like whole grain breads and certain yogurts, can provide beneficial nutrients. Dr. Mingyang Song from Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health notes that ultraprocessed foods vary significantly in their impact on health. Processed meats and sugary beverages are more strongly linked to negative health outcomes compared to ultraprocessed whole grains.

Ongoing research aims to discern which specific ultraprocessed foods are harmful and which might be neutral or even beneficial. This nuanced understanding can help guide healthier food choices within the category of ultraprocessed products.

Can ultraprocessed foods be avoided?

Ultraprocessed foods are pervasive in the modern diet, making them difficult to avoid. Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey reveal that ultraprocessed foods constitute more than half of the diet of American adults, and a staggering 67% for children. Their convenience and affordability make them a popular choice, despite their health risks.

Dr. Kevin Hall’s research highlights that a diet based on minimally processed foods can be up to 40% more expensive than one based on ultraprocessed options, not accounting for the time required to prepare such meals. This cost and convenience factor plays a significant role in the prevalence of ultraprocessed foods in diets.

Dietary recommendations and research

Upcoming updates to the Dietary Guidelines by the US Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration are expected to address the health impacts of ultraprocessed foods. These guidelines will help consumers make more informed choices and navigate the complex landscape of modern food processing.

Ultimately, the quality of the overall diet is the most crucial factor in determining health outcomes. A varied diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains remains paramount. Dr. Peter Wilde emphasizes that while ultraprocessed foods should be consumed with caution, a balanced diet is essential for maintaining good health.

Representative Image - Getty Images
