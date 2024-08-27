Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know

Here are some of the common food phrases and their meaning:

Best if used by/before: This label indicates when food is estimated to be at its best in terms of flavor or quality. It is not a safety date and does not imply that the food is unsafe after this date.

Sell by: This is meant for store use to manage inventory and display products for sale. It is not a safety date and doesn’t necessarily mean the food is unsafe after this date.

Use by: This label is the last date recommended for using the product while it’s at its peak quality. It is not a safety date, except for infant formula, which must be consumed by the “use by” date for safety reasons.