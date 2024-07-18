United States

Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US

A new report by the Commonwealth Fund has revealed disparities in women's health in the US. The report has ranked US states based on the status of health of the women in that state.

Representative image
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Women in the US face increasing health threats, with significant disparities between states, according to a new report by the Commonwealth Fund. This inaugural state-by-state analysis assesses healthcare quality, outcomes, and access for women across 32 specific metrics, sourced from entities including the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report, released Thursday, ranks Massachusetts as the top state for women's health, followed by Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. In contrast, the poorest performers were predominantly in the South, with Mississippi, Texas, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Arkansas at the bottom.

“This is the first time we have created a scorecard exclusively focused on states’ performance in reproductive care and women’s health,” said Dr. Joseph Betancourt, president of the Commonwealth Fund. He emphasized that while some states are ensuring women’s access to vital health and reproductive services, many are failing, disproportionately impacting women of color and those with low incomes.

Apple Products Launching Fall 2024 - Apple
Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The report reveals alarming trends, including the lowest life expectancy for U.S. women in nearly two decades and significant variations in mortality rates among women of reproductive age across states. For instance, the mortality rate ranges from about 204 deaths per 100,000 women in West Virginia to around 71 per 100,000 in Hawaii.

Key factors contributing to these disparities include deaths related to pregnancy, substance use, COVID-19, and treatable chronic health conditions. The maternal death rate nearly doubled between 2018 and 2022, with the highest increases among Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native women.

Preventable deaths from breast and cervical cancer are also notably higher in Southern states, where timely screening and healthcare access are less available. The fractured landscape of health policies, including Medicaid coverage and access to reproductive care, contributes to these significant state-level inequalities.

“We found big differences across states in a woman’s ability to access reproductive health care services, the quality of care she’s likely to receive, and the outcomes she’s likely to experience,” said David Radley, a senior scientist for the Commonwealth Fund’s Tracking Health System Performance initiative.

Expanding Medicaid is linked to lower maternal mortality rates, reduced racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health, and broader use of reproductive health services. States with the lowest maternal mortality rates—Vermont, California, and Connecticut—have all expanded Medicaid. Conversely, the ten states that have not expanded Medicaid, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, rank below average on women's health.

Naomi Pomeroy - X
Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River

BY Outlook International Desk

The report also highlights that over 5 million women live in "maternity care deserts," areas with no hospitals, birth centres, or obstetric providers. States with restrictive abortion policies tend to have fewer maternity care providers and higher maternal mortality rates, exacerbating the challenges for women in those areas.

Fourteen states have enacted near-total bans on abortion since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which revoked the federal right to abortion. Most of these states rank poorly in the new women’s health rankings, with several among the lowest performers.

“Policy choices at the state level, including Medicaid expansion and abortion restrictions, have clear implications for women’s access to healthcare,” said Sara Collins, senior scholar at the Commonwealth Fund. She questioned whether the current divides will continue or if trends might reverse, influenced by both state and federal politics.

As the nation grapples with these disparities, the report calls for policymakers to address the gaps in care, ensuring that all women, regardless of where they live, have access to quality, affordable healthcare.

null - null
July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  3. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  4. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
  5. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Mutually Part Ways - Check All-Rounder's Instagram Post
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Aubameyang Leaves Marseille To Join Saudi Arabian Club Al-Qadsiah
  2. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  3. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  4. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  5. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  2. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  5. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
World News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  5. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road