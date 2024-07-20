CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning on Friday about a serious listeria outbreak affecting multiple states. The outbreak, which is connected to deli meat, has led to two deaths and has hospitalized at least 28 people. The CDC believes the actual number of sick individuals might be higher, as some may have had milder cases that went unreported.
According to the CDC, 16 out of 18 people interviewed by health experts said they had eaten meats sliced at delis before falling ill. There have been no reports of illness from packaged deli meat.
The specific type of meat causing the outbreak has not been identified yet. Both the CDC and the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service are investigating, but no recalls have been issued so far.
Most of the sick people reported eating turkey or liverwurst, with some also consuming ham. The meat came from various grocery store delis. Tests revealed that the bacteria affecting the sick individuals were genetically similar, indicating they likely contracted it from the same food source.
The outbreak has been ongoing for several months. The first case occurred at the end of May, with the most recent reported case on July 5.
Listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a severe illness that is the third leading cause of death from foodborne diseases in the US. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, or seizures. Pregnant individuals might experience pregnancy loss or premature birth.
The CDC notes that listeria can easily spread in delis through equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. While refrigeration does not kill the bacteria, cooking meat to an internal temperature of 165°F can.
Pregnant people, individuals over 65, and those with weakened immune systems should avoid deli meat unless it is thoroughly heated. If you have deli meat at home, clean your refrigerator and any containers or surfaces that might have come into contact with it.
If you develop symptoms of listeriosis, seek medical attention immediately. The CDC also urges anyone who gets sick to cooperate with local health officials, who may ask about your recent food intake and request receipts or leftover food to help trace the outbreak’s source.