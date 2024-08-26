What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

This surge in celebrity endorsements has fueled public curiosity. Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk notes, “There’s a growing trend of people seeking new ways to boost their health and performance. Celebrities often drive these trends, making treatments like HBOT more mainstream.”

However, Malchuk advises caution. “While HBOT has strong evidence for certain medical uses, its benefits for other conditions are still under investigation,” she says. It’s important for individuals to have realistic expectations and consult healthcare professionals before starting treatment.

Safety And Risks

While generally safe, HBOT is not without risks. Potential side effects include:

Pressure Injuries: These can affect the sinuses, middle ear, and lungs. Oxygen Toxicity: Excessive oxygen levels can lead to symptoms like vision changes and seizures. Rare Complications: Though uncommon, severe cases can include oxygen poisoning and lung collapse.

Johns Hopkins Medicine highlights that the most common issue is trauma to the middle ear, but other risks like eye damage and low blood sugar can also occur.

Before undergoing HBOT, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare provider. Dr. Malchuk emphasizes the need for personalized medical advice: “Discuss your health history with your doctor to determine if HBOT is appropriate for you, especially if you have conditions like lung issues or claustrophobia.”