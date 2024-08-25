Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say

What do experts say?

Despite the growing online buzz, experts urge caution. Dr. Peter Evans, an orthopedic surgeon, says that while the phenomenon might be linked to prolonged phone use, it does not have an official medical diagnosis. “It’s possible that what people are calling ‘phone pinky’ could be an underlying condition or simply a variation in pinky anatomy,” he explained. Dr. Evans added that excessive phone use can lead to a range of joint issues, including problems in the elbows and thumbs.