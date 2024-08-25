Are Mobile Phones Causing Viral “Phone Pinky” Syndrome? | Here’s What Experts Say

Another day, another TikTok trend!
In the latest viral sensation, Gen Z is pointing the finger—quite literally—at their cellphones as the cause of a newly coined condition called “Phone Pinky.”
This malady, which manifests as a noticeable bend, bump, or dent in the pinky finger, has garnered significant attention on TikTok, leading to a surge in viral content and widespread discussions about the impacts of prolonged smartphone use.
The term “phone pinky” has exploded on TikTok in recent weeks, with over 163 million posts dedicated to the phenomenon, according to Bustle magazine. Influencers and users alike have taken to social media to showcase their affected pinkies, with some expressing concerns over their condition while others are using it as an opportunity for humor and self-expression.
“I fear I have the worst iPhone pinky,” lamented TikToker kendall.rene in a July post, comparing both hands and demonstrating how her phone fits snugly into the crook of her deformed pinky. Similarly, musician @Galalee shared a video highlighting her finger’s indent with the caption, “There is a NOTICABLE difference I’m hyper fixated on.”
The trend gained further traction when Florida influencer Morgan Houghton noticed a significant dent on her pinky and decided to take a break from her phone. Her post resonated with many, leading to a wave of users sharing their own experiences. “We all got it,” one commenter responded with a sobbing emoji.
On the other hand, some users have embraced the trend with enthusiasm. TikToker girlboss4lyfe posted her severely curved pinky, which protruded significantly from her hand. Her video attracted 1.4 million views and sparked a flurry of comments from those either impressed by her condition or concerned for their own fingers.
What do experts say?
Despite the growing online buzz, experts urge caution. Dr. Peter Evans, an orthopedic surgeon, says that while the phenomenon might be linked to prolonged phone use, it does not have an official medical diagnosis. “It’s possible that what people are calling ‘phone pinky’ could be an underlying condition or simply a variation in pinky anatomy,” he explained. Dr. Evans added that excessive phone use can lead to a range of joint issues, including problems in the elbows and thumbs.
The Cleveland Clinic also advises that many of the shared images may not necessarily indicate a serious problem. The condition bears some resemblance to “Blackberry Thumb,” a similar trend from the early 2000s that saw complaints of thumb pain due to excessive use of early smartphones.
Some users have also quoted alternative explanations, such as being double-jointed or having abnormalities from past injuries. For those concerned about their pinky’s appearance or function, experts suggest reevaluating phone usage habits, utilizing phone stands or grips like PopSockets, and performing stretches to alleviate any discomfort.
Ultimately, experts agree that reducing screen time is one of the most effective ways to prevent and address phone pinky issues. Studies indicate that Generation Z spends over six hours per day on their phones, while millennials average more than four and a half hours.