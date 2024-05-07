Philadelphia Closes Kensington Avenue, Takes Action To Address Homelessness Crisis

Philadelphia authorities are set to temporarily close Kensington Avenue from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue on Wednesday as part of efforts to clear an encampment of people in the neighborhood's main corridor.
The city announced that the closure, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, aims to ensure the safety of outreach teams as they engage with individuals during the final day of encampment resolution. Individuals residing at the encampment have been notified to dismantle any tents and structures that pose public health and safety hazards.
Advertisement
During the road closure, traffic will be redirected southeast to Frankford Avenue, Emerald Streets, and other nearby routes, according to city officials.
The encampment resolution process, initiated on April 4, will culminate in the clearing of the encampment on the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Kensington Avenue. Last month, the city posted signs in the area to prohibit camping and storing belongings.
Philadelphia outreach teams and social service agencies have been working with individuals experiencing homelessness in the neighborhood since April, offering housing and treatment services.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is set to host a budget town hall in Kensington at Rock Ministries on Tuesday night ahead of the planned encampment resolution. Parker has made addressing issues in Kensington, particularly the open-air drug market, a top priority since taking office.
Advertisement
The encampment resolution is part of Parker's broader plan to improve conditions in the neighborhood, which has faced challenges due to the opioid crisis. Philadelphia City Council has also taken steps to address the crisis, including passing legislation to restrict businesses in Kensington with a curfew.
Efforts to address public safety in Kensington include the formation of a Kensington Caucus by some city council members and the appointment of Pedro Rosario as deputy police commissioner. The neighborhood has long grappled with the opioid crisis, exacerbated by the recent prevalence of drugs like xylazine on city streets.