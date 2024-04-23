India Election Highlights, April 22: PM Modi's 'Wealth To Infiltrators' Remark Sparks Controversy, Congress Calls For EC Action Against 'Divisive' Speech, Unopposed BJP Candidate Secures Seat, And More!

The political landscape in India is heating up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers fiery speeches, warning against the potential consequences of a Congress Party victory. Accusations fly regarding wealth redistribution, with PM Modi alleging that the Congress plans to divert resources to "infiltrators" and even confiscate women's gold jewelry (mangalsutra).
The rhetoric escalates as both sides engage in verbal sparring, with the Congress criticizing Modi for communal polarization while BJP leaders accuse the opposition of neglecting public welfare. Amidst the political fervor, a BJP candidate secures a significant victory in Surat, contesting unopposed.
Advertisement
1. 'Cong Will Give Your Wealth To Infiltrators': PM Modi In Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered another critique of the Congress Party and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh during a rally in Rajasthan. He warned that if the Congress were to come into power, they would allocate the country's wealth to "infiltrators."
Speaking at a rally in Banswara, PM Modi questioned whether the nation's "hard-earned money" should be directed towards infiltrators. He highlighted past statements from the Congress, suggesting that they prioritized allocating the nation's resources to certain groups. PM Modi asked the crowd if they agreed with the notion of diverting funds to infiltrators, emphasizing the importance of their contributions.
Advertisement
2. PM Modi: 'Cong Wants To Take Away Women's Mangalsutra'
During the rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, PM Modi accused the Congress of planning to redistribute wealth to Muslims if they were to assume power.
Referring to former PM Manmohan Singh's statement about minorities having priority access to the country's resources, PM Modi warned of the Congress go as far as taking 'mangalsutras' from women and giving them to 'infiltrators'.
"They have said that if the Congress government comes into power, it will survey everyone’s property. They will investigate how much gold our sisters have… Our Adivasi families own silver. How much silver they have will be recorded. They will check how much property and money the government employees own. This is not it, they also said that the gold owned by our sisters and their other properties will be equally redistributed."
"Do you agree with this? Does the government have the right to seize your property?… In the lives of our mothers and sisters, gold is not just for show-off. It is associated with their pride. Their Mangalsutra is not just a matter of gold value. It is associated with the dreams of her life. You are talking about taking it away," he added.
3. Modi 'Minority' Remark Ignites Row
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contentious remarks at the election rally in Rajasthan, the Congress has criticized him for "communal polarization" and suggested that he needs to "educate himself" with the party's manifesto.
In a dig at PM Modi, All India Congress Committee's secretary-in-charge KC Venugopal remarked that the Prime Minister's statements were not suitable for someone holding the position of Prime Minister.
Advertisement
4. 'Congress Talks Of Redistributing Your Property, Its Eyes Are On Women's 'Mangalsutras': PM Modi at Aligarh rally
During a rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Modi commenced his address by stating, "In this election, my family members in Aligarh have decided to shut the shop of Congress and Indy alliance forever. I bow my head and salute the people who have come here to give blessings in the public meeting."
He added, "Last time when I came to Aligarh, I had requested all of you to lock the factories of nepotism, corruption and appeasement of SP and Congress. Aapne aisa majboot taala lagaya ki dono sehzado ko aaj tak iski chabi nahi mil rahi..."
Highlighting the BJP government's initiatives benefiting the Muslim community, he remarked, "The lives of many daughters suffering from triple talaq were ruined. Now Modi has protected their lives by making law against triple talaq. Today, not only has India's Haj quota increased but visa rules have also been simplified. The government has also allowed women to go to Haj without a Mahram."
Addressing the controversy sparked by his 'infiltrators' remark in Rajasthan, PM Modi reiterated his criticism of the Congress, stating, "Congress talks of redistributing your property, its eyes are on women's 'mangalsutras'."
Advertisement
5. EC Declines To Comment On Modi's 'Infiltrators' Comment Amid Row
The Election Commission on Monday chose not to offer any remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements made during his campaign speech in Rajasthan.
A spokesperson for the poll panel responded to PTI, stating, "We decline comment," in response to questions about the prime minister's speech on Sunday in Banswara.
During his speech, Modi implied that if the Congress were to assume power, it might distribute people's wealth to Muslims, referencing former PM Manmohan Singh's statement about the minority community's priority access to the country's resources.
Advertisement
6. Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Wanted Poor To Die During Covid-19: BJP's Smriti Irani
During a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said, "PM Modi was providing free (COVID-19) vaccination. However, Rahul Gandhi said that people should not get PM's vaccine. Rahul Gandhi did not want people to get vaccinated and save their lives. Rahul Gandhi and opposition wanted the poor to die so that they could do politics."
7. Congress Urges EC To Take Action Against PM Modi's 'Redistribution Of Wealth' Speech
On Monday, the Congress urged the Election Commission to intervene and take action regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on "redistribution of wealth."
The party denounced Modi's comments as "divisive and malicious."
8. 'PM Modi's Tactic Has Always Been To Divide Country ': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge
On Monday, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted, "Congress is going to get more number seats in Karnataka...This has always been his (PM Modi) tactic to divide. How to take the country forward is important. Leaving this aside, he is talking about Hindu-Muslim, SC, OBC. He is doing all this for votes, not for the benefit of the country."
9. Unopposed BJP Surat Candidate Mukesh Dala Turns First Win For Party
Surat District Collector awarded the Member of Parliament certificate to BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal from Surat, as he emerged victorious unopposed after all other candidates withdrew from the Lok Sabha seat race.
Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil announced via X, "Surat has presented the first Lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed."