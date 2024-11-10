Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024

All results for the US Presidential Elections 2024 are in! Based on the latest count, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump has made a complete sweep across the seven swing states.
The results from the last of the 50 states - Arizona - were called on late Saturday night, projecting a win for Trump. As per AP, CNN and NBC, Donald Trump has been projected to win in Arizona as well.
The results from Arizona comes after four days of counting. The southwestern state, which also has a large Hispanic population, has voted for Donald Trump, taking the former president's electoral college vote count to 312 votes.
Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris received a total of 226 votes across the 50 states and Washington DC.
The presidential polls came down to the seven swing states across the United States. The swing states for the November polls were identified as - Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The fight for the seat in the Oval Office came down to these seven states, which were battlegrounds for Harris and Trump. However, with Trump's landslide victory, the Republican candidate has not only broken down the "Blue Wall" states but also reinstated Red states across the sun belt.
While North Carolina remained Republican, other sunbelt states such as Nevada, Arizona and Georgia had turned the Democrat way during the 2020 elections, paving the way for Joe Biden as POTUS for the next four years.
The Great Lake states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had also turned blue as Biden managed to flip these states after the 2016 results.
However for the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump has managed to carry out a complete sweep of all seven swing states across the United States, securing his second term at the White House.
The US Elections 2024 were held on November 5 between top candidates Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans. Trump won with a landslide victory of now 312 electoral votes, defeating Harris and the Democrats.