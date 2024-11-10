United States

Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024

With Trump's landslide victory, the Republican candidate has not only broken down the "Blue Wall" states but also reinstated Red states across the sun belt.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
us election donald trump victory speech
Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump | Photo: AP
info_icon

All results for the US Presidential Elections 2024 are in! Based on the latest count, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump has made a complete sweep across the seven swing states.

The results from the last of the 50 states - Arizona - were called on late Saturday night, projecting a win for Trump. As per AP, CNN and NBC, Donald Trump has been projected to win in Arizona as well.

The results from Arizona comes after four days of counting. The southwestern state, which also has a large Hispanic population, has voted for Donald Trump, taking the former president's electoral college vote count to 312 votes.

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris received a total of 226 votes across the 50 states and Washington DC.

Women for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump show their support as he arrives to speak during a campaign rally at J.S. Dorton Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. - AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump

BY Outlook Web Desk

The presidential polls came down to the seven swing states across the United States. The swing states for the November polls were identified as - Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The fight for the seat in the Oval Office came down to these seven states, which were battlegrounds for Harris and Trump. However, with Trump's landslide victory, the Republican candidate has not only broken down the "Blue Wall" states but also reinstated Red states across the sun belt.

Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House - AP
The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections

BY Danita Yadav

While North Carolina remained Republican, other sunbelt states such as Nevada, Arizona and Georgia had turned the Democrat way during the 2020 elections, paving the way for Joe Biden as POTUS for the next four years.

The Great Lake states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had also turned blue as Biden managed to flip these states after the 2016 results.

However for the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump has managed to carry out a complete sweep of all seven swing states across the United States, securing his second term at the White House.

The US Elections 2024 were held on November 5 between top candidates Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats and former President Donald Trump for the Republicans. Trump won with a landslide victory of now 312 electoral votes, defeating Harris and the Democrats.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan Opt To Bowl First In Series Decider At Perth; Check Playing XIs
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Pakistan Opt To Bowl First Against Australia In Series Decider
  3. Bahrain Vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: When, Where To Watch Match 7
  4. SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Spinners Star As Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets - Data Debrief
  5. West Indies Vs England, 1st T20I: Phil Salt, Saqib Mahmood Shine In Visitors' Eight-Wicket Win
Football News
  1. Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth, Premier League: Cherries Deserved To Win, Claims Iraola
  2. Wolves 2-0 Southampton: O'Neil Heaps Praise On Cunha After Team's First Premier League Win
  3. West Ham 0-0 Everton, Premier League: Lopetegui Says He Always Works Under Pressure
  4. Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna, La Liga: Militao Set For Surgery After Suffering ACL Injury
  5. Mainz 3-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: BVB Paying Price For Woeful Away Form – Sahin
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  2. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  4. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  5. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unacceptable Under Rule Of Law': Supreme Court Rejects 'Bulldozer Justice'
  2. 100 Years Of Vaikom Satyagraha : The Movement That Changed The Destiny Of Kerala
  3. Where Is Maharashtra’s Dalit Politics Headed?
  4. 'Cry Freedom': Outlook's Next Issue On The Impact Of Donald Trump's Win
  5. J&K: 1 Militant Dead In Sopore Encounter
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Qatar Stalls Its Role As Mediator Between Israel And Hamas
  4. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
  5. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video