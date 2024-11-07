United States

Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump

While Black, Hispanic-Latin, and women voters have traditionally been Democratic voters, this elections saw shifts in some voters toward Trump, despite his anti-immigrant, anti-minority, misogynistic, and ultra-right political rhetoric and support base. 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Women for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump
Women for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump show their support as he arrives to speak during a campaign rally at J.S. Dorton Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
info_icon

Republican candidate Donald Trump made history by winning the 2024 US Presidential elections, beating Democrat candidate Kamala Harris and becoming the second person in American history to win two non-consecutive terms in the history of the United States. He is also the first convicted felon to become US President (POTUS).

Trump secured well over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, Edison Research projected, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House. Critics feel Trump’s return is likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad. Addressing a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida as the results rolled in on Wednesday, Trump said, "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”. 

Who voted for Trump? 

Numbers from exit polls show that though women voted for Harris more than Trump, the numbers perhaps did not meet the expectations of the campaign. Harris, who rallied her supporters on abortion rights and women empowerment as potentially the first woman of colour to be the president of US, won 54 per cent of women’s votes while Trump managed to  clinch 44 per cent, as per data by Edison Research which surveyed 22,509 respondents.

Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Worked To Protect Abortion Rights - | Photo: AP
Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion

BY Danita Yadav

Black voters may have also aided in Trump’s victory, despite Harris’s campaign specifically targeting Black voters in battleground states, often with the support of the country’s first Black president, Barack Obama. Harris was also pitched as the first woman, first Indian-American and the second African-American ever to become US President with the Democrats hoping to reverse the disturbing trend of Black voters moving away from the party. It was nevertheless Trump who increased his support among Black voters, despite his pro-white supremacist and ultra-right image.

Harris clinched over 80 per cent of the Black vote, according to an exit poll by The Associated Press, which was ten per cent less compared to 2020, when Joe Biden secured nearly nine of 10 Black votes. Trump benefited from the shift, winning about 20 per cent of the Black vote this time. This is a significant rise, from 13 per cent of Black votes in 2020 and 8 per cent in 2016. This is the highest level of support by Black voters for any Republican since George W Bush in 2000. The Edison Research survey showed 86 per cent Black voters picking Harris while 12 per cent voted for Trump. 

Interior of US Supreme Court in Washington DC. - Photo: Getty Images
The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom

BY Saumyajit Ray

Incidentally, Hispanics and Latinos—immigrants from Latin America and their descendants and the people whose heritage is from Spanish-speaking countries—contributed to Harris’ defeat, despite being considered traditionally Democrat vote banks. While Harris managed to clock majority of Hispanic-Latino votes at 53 per cent, Trump managed to get 45 percent of the vote, indicating a massive 13-point increase from 2020. This is a record high for any Republican presidential nominee in the US, as per NBC News exit polls. The shift is significant, mainly due to Trump’s previously hostile and antagonistic relationship with the community due to his anti-immigrant policies and borderline racist rhetoric. 

Trump maintained his loyal base of rural, white and non-college educated voters, with 54 per cent non-college goers voting for Trump, as per Edison Research, while 57 per cent voters with college degrees voted for Harris. 

Why did voters choose Trump?

According to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls, Trump was seen as a better candidate to lead the US population out of an economic slump. A majority of voters identified jobs and the economy as the biggest electoral and national issues. Frustration against higher prices even amid record-high stock markets, low wages and unemployment remained factors that influenced voting. The Joe Biden administration took on much of the blame for these economic concerns and Harris, who entered the race in the last hour, was unable to restore voters’ faith.

Illustration on US power - Vikas Thakur
US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?

BY Seema Guha

Among Black voters, key swing states saw a shift from Democrats to Republican. In Georgia, one of the first swing states that went Trump’s way, he recorded a one per cent increase in Black votes from 2020, as per exit polls analysed by Al Jazeera. In Michigan, where Harris faced a growing anti-Democratic sentiment in the wake of growing anger against Israel’s war on Gaza, nearly 2 per cent Black votes shifted from Democrats to Trump. North Carolina also saw a big shift of 5 per cent among Black voters from Democrats to Republican. In Pennsylvania, Republicans got three per cent more Black votes than in 2020 while in Wisconsin, Democrats lost a massive 13 per cent of the Black votes. Poverty, low wages and healthcare concerns plaguing the state are being considered factors for the shift.

The shift is not altogether unexpected. A 2023 poll by Gallup had noted a fall in the proportion of Black American adults identifying with the Democrats to 66 per cent (from 77 per cent in 2020). Analysts in the US feel that a growing number of young generation of Black voters do not identify with the legacy of the civil rights movements associated with the Democrats and are instead voting on other issues more pertinent to their times.

With the civil rights movements passing from memory to history, many younger generation Black voters do not see historical baggage as a concern against the Republicans and are even curious to try Trump. There is also growing resentment against the Democrats, whom the community feels it has supported loyally for decades, for not adequately representing the community’s interests with many Black voters feeling  the community received little in exchange for the support. 

Former President Donald Trump (L) and Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe (R) at MAGA Rally in New York - | Photo: AP
Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?

BY Danita Yadav

Hispanic and Latino voter demographic which includes a large number of lower-income households, were hit hardest by inflation and housing price rise. They likely saw Trump as more capable of dealing with economic crisis. Moreover, a Siena poll for New York Times shows that over 40 per cent of Latino and Hispanic voters surveyed supported both Trump’s pledge to continue building a wall along the Mexico border and his deportation plans and 63 per cent did not feel personally targeted by his anti-immigrant tirades. 

With regard to the women’s vote, while Harris polled the majority, the margin was not as much as her campaign had been hoping. 

In fact, Harris secured a lesser margin than her Democratic predecessors like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. White women, who historically vote Republican, once again voted in large numbers for Trump, despite Harris making inroads in that demographic. While larger majority of younger women voted for Harris, Trump seems to have improved his voter share of young women as well from 2020. While Black women majorly remained a Democratic vote bank, Harris seems to have lost out on Latin and Hispanic women. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Sammy Labels Joseph's On-Field Behaviour To Leave Ground As 'Unacceptable'
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather And Pitch Report Of Durban
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. Tom Latham Backs Rohit Sharma's Side To Make Strong Comeback After New Zealand's Historic 3-0 Sweep
Football News
  1. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics
  3. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Luis Enrique Bemoans 'Bad Luck' In Home Defeat
  4. Red Star 2-5 Barcelona, Champions League: Flick Lauds Visitors' Focus In Big Away Win
  5. Inter Milan 1-0 Arsenal, Champions League: Inzaghi Revels In Hosts' Defensive Solidity
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  3. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
  4. Supreme Court Says Recruitment Rules For Govt Jobs Can’t Be Changed Midway
  5. Indian Consulate In Canada Cancels Consular Camps Over Security Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  3. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  4. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  5. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival