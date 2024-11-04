The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom

Even though FDR’s grand plan to expand the US Supreme Court in order to force the judiciary into submission got derailed, “pack the court” was revived by a man who called himself an ardent admirer of FDR and yet was the biggest opponent of expansion of federal powers that FDR epitomised: Ronald Wilson Reagan, former governor of California and America’s fortieth president. Reagan, unlike his illustrious predecessor, did not want to increase the number of judges in the apex federal court; on the contrary, he wanted to fill all judicial vacancies that arose from time to time with judges he agreed with politically and ideologically. Even President George W. Bush, called “Reagan’s boy” for being ideologically closer to his father’s former boss than to his own father, appointed a lesser-known John G. Roberts as Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court in 2005 for purely ideological reasons. It was the Roberts court that overturned Roe.