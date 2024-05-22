Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month

Prepare for the arrival of another streaming bundle: Comcast is set to introduce a new subscription priced at $15 per month, bundling together Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Peacock. Named the "StreamSaver" bundle, it will be accessible to Xfinity Internet and TV subscribers starting May 29th, delivering savings of approximately $8 per month.
Subscribers should expect to encounter commercials as part of the package, as it comprises Netflix's ad-supported plan ($6.99/month), Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan ($5.99/month), and Apple TV Plus, which is initially ad-free ($9.99/month). Rumors about the bundle were initially reported by Variety last week.
Comcast is also packaging its bundle with its $20 per month Now TV service, featuring over 40 live TV channels and including a Peacock Premium subscription. When the bundle launches on the 29th, subscribers can opt for both the streaming bundle and Now TV for a combined price of $30 per month.
Similarly, last December, Verizon introduced a streaming bundle with Netflix and Max for $10 per month with ads. Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max have even teamed up to cut out the middleman — like Comcast or Verizon — and launch a not-yet-priced streaming bundle of their own this summer.
Likewise, in December last year, Verizon rolled out a streaming bundle featuring Netflix and Max for $10 per month with ads. Additionally, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max have joined forces to bypass intermediaries like Comcast or Verizon and are set to launch their own streaming bundle this summer, with pricing yet to be determined.
With streaming costs steadily rising, bundles are poised to become crucial in retaining subscribers.