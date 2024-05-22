United States

Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month

Comcast unveils StreamSaver bundle, offering Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Peacock for $15/month, targeting Xfinity Internet and TV subscribers. As streaming costs soar, bundled packages emerge as a cost-effective solution for retaining subscribers.

Comcast
Comcast StreamSaver Bundle Photo: Comcast
info_icon

Prepare for the arrival of another streaming bundle: Comcast is set to introduce a new subscription priced at $15 per month, bundling together Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Peacock. Named the "StreamSaver" bundle, it will be accessible to Xfinity Internet and TV subscribers starting May 29th, delivering savings of approximately $8 per month.

Subscribers should expect to encounter commercials as part of the package, as it comprises Netflix's ad-supported plan ($6.99/month), Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan ($5.99/month), and Apple TV Plus, which is initially ad-free ($9.99/month). Rumors about the bundle were initially reported by Variety last week.

Comcast is also packaging its bundle with its $20 per month Now TV service, featuring over 40 live TV channels and including a Peacock Premium subscription. When the bundle launches on the 29th, subscribers can opt for both the streaming bundle and Now TV for a combined price of $30 per month.

Orlando Bloom & Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl - IMDb
Will Johnny Depp Be In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? Here's What We Know

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Similarly, last December, Verizon introduced a streaming bundle with Netflix and Max for $10 per month with ads. Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max have even teamed up to cut out the middleman — like Comcast or Verizon — and launch a not-yet-priced streaming bundle of their own this summer.

Likewise, in December last year, Verizon rolled out a streaming bundle featuring Netflix and Max for $10 per month with ads. Additionally, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max have joined forces to bypass intermediaries like Comcast or Verizon and are set to launch their own streaming bundle this summer, with pricing yet to be determined.

With streaming costs steadily rising, bundles are poised to become crucial in retaining subscribers.

null - Pinterest
The Ultimate Binge Guide: Top 10 American Shows You Absolutely Must

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Molestation Charge Against Bengal Guv: Kolkata Police Issues Summons To 4 Raj Bhavan Officials
  4. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  2. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  5. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
Sports News
  1. Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino Leaves Chelsea After One Season
  2. IPL 2024, Qualifier 1: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Backs Players After Defeat Against KKR
  3. Man City 'Head And Shoulders' Above All Teams In Premier League Era, Says David James
  4. Ange Postecoglou Confident Tottenham Players Will Enjoy Controversial Australia Trip
  5. Euro 2024 England Squad: Luke Shaw 'Long Shot' To Be Fit For Tournament, Says Southgate
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi