US Joins Ukraine's Probe Into Crash Of F-16 Donated By Western Partners

The crash was the first reported loss of an F-16 in Ukraine, where the warplanes arrived at the end of last month.

The F-16 warplane crashed during a Russian bombardment
The F-16 warplane crashed during a Russian bombardment | Photo: AP
US experts have joined a Ukrainian investigation into why an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed earlier this week during a Russian bombardment, the country's air force commander said Friday.

Meanwhile, a Russian attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv using powerful plane-launched glide bombs killed five people, including a 14-year-old girl on a playground, and wounded 47 others, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

The bombs struck five locations across the city, which had a prewar population of around 1.4 million people, the governor said.

One of the bombs hit a 12-story apartment block, setting the building ablaze and trapping at least one person on an upper floor. Emergency crews searching for survivors feared the building could collapse.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to the Kharkiv strikes as further evidence that Western partners should scrap restrictions on what the Ukrainian military can target with donated weapons.

The Kharkiv strike “wouldn't have happened if our defence forces had the capability to destroy Russian military aviation at its bases. We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror,” Zelenskyy said.

F-16s are one of the weapons that could be used to hit Russian bases behind the front line.

The commander of the Ukrainian air force, Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Telegram that “a detailed analysis" was already being conducted into why the F-16 jet went down Monday, when Russia launched a major missile and drone barrage at Ukraine.

“We must carefully understand what happened, what the circumstances are, and whose responsibility it is,” Oleshchuk wrote in the post.

The crash was the first reported loss of an F-16 in Ukraine, where the warplanes arrived at the end of last month. At least six are believed to have been delivered by European countries.

Military analysts say the planes will not be a game-changer in the war, given Russia's massive air force and sophisticated air defense systems. But Ukrainian officials welcomed the supersonic jets, which can carry modern weapons used by NATO countries, for offering an opportunity to hit back at Russia's air superiority.

Elsewhere, the Russian army is making slow but gradual progress in its drive into eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian forces are holding ground in the Kursk border region of western Russia after a recent incursion.

Oleshchuk directed scathing criticism at a lawmaker who is deputy head of the Ukrainian parliament's defence committee for her claims that the F-16 was downed by a Patriot air-defence system. Ukraine has received an unspecified number of the U.S.-made systems.

Mariana Bezuhla cited unnamed sources for her claim and demanded punishment for those responsible for the error.

Oleshchuk accused Bezuhla of defaming the air force and discrediting U.S. arms manufacturers and said that he hoped she would face legal consequences for her claims.

The air force did not directly deny that the F-16 was hit by a Patriot missile.

The Institute for the Study of War said it was to be expected that Ukraine would lose some Western-provided military equipment in the fighting.

But the Washington-based think tank added that “any loss among Ukraine's already limited allotment" of F-16s and trained pilots “will have an outsized impact” on the country's ability to operate F-16s "as part of its combined air defence umbrella or in an air-to-ground support role.”

In other developments, European Union defence ministers agreed in Brussels to boost their training programme for Ukrainian troops.

“Today the ministers agreed to raising the target to 75,000, adding 15,000 more by the end of the year,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after the meeting.

“The training has to be shortened and adapted to the Ukrainian training needs,” Borrell said. He added that the EU would set up a small “coordination and liaison cell” in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to make the training effort more effective.

So far, 60,000 troops have passed through the bloc's training scheme, which is conducted outside Ukraine.

