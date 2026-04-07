US-Iran- Israel War Live: Trump says ‘whole civilisation will die’ in threat to Iran

The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that if the United States crosses its “red lines” by targeting civilian facilities, Tehran will respond beyond the region and could deprive the US and its allies of oil and gas supplies “for many years.” Meanwhile, escalating the rhetoric, US President Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight,” as the deadline he set for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz approaches within hours. LIVE UPDATES 8 Apr 2026, 12:05:08 am IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: Top Democrat Jack Reed Condemns Trump’s Iran Threat as “Illegal” and “Comparable to Genocide” Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Trump is putting both U.S. allies and troops in a difficult position. “Threatening to eliminate a civilization is comparable to genocide. That is illegal, immoral, and should not be in the vocabulary of an American president. The ominous sentiment he’s suggesting would be a criminal act," said Reed in a statement. “Unfortunately, he’s put our professional military officers in a very difficult situation. They cannot carry out an illegal order." Reed, who himself was an army officer, said Trump is "setting back our chances of a peaceful ceasefire". “President Trump, once again, is involved in this ‘virtual, online argument,’ and I hope that it is all mere words, not actions." 8 Apr 2026, 12:02:55 am IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: UN says initial findings show Israeli tank fire and a Hezbollah roadside bomb killed peacekeepers In a statement released Tuesday, a U.N. official said that “based on available evidence,” a projectile fired from an Israeli tank on March 29 resulted in the death of one Indonesian peacekeeper. “It is recalled that, to mitigate the risk to United Nations personnel, UNIFIL had again provided the Israel Defense Forces with the coordinates of all its positions and facilities on 6 March and 22 March,” the statement read. Additionally, the March 30 episode that resulted in the death of two other Indonesian peacekeepers came after a improvised explosive device, most likely placed by Hezbollah, was discovered nearby. “Allow me to reiterate that these are preliminary findings, based on initial physical evidence,” the statement continued, adding the full investigation processes of the U.N. will continue. 7 Apr 2026, 11:59:33 pm IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: Iran’s UN envoy says Hormuz resolution ‘flawed factually, legally, politically’ Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani has condemned today’s draft resolution at the Security Council as “entirely one-sided, biased and indefensible”. “It distort[s] the realities on the ground by falsely attributing responsibility to Iran, the victim of the aggression, while deliberately ignoring the root causes of the current crisis,” Iravani told the council. He added that Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz “have been taken in the exercise of [the country’s] inherent right of self-defence”. Regional countries have condemned Iran’s effective closure of the Gulf waterway and continued attacks on their territories as a violation of international law, including the freedom of maritime navigation. 7 Apr 2026, 11:57:36 pm IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: Israeli shelling forces Vatican aid convoy to turn back in Lebanon A humanitarian convoy organised by the Vatican’s embassy was forced to retreat after Israeli shelling near southern Lebanon, preventing aid from reaching the besieged Christian town of Debel. A local priest said the convoy was just minutes away when it had to turn back, after earlier delays due to heavy bombardment, as civilians remain trapped amid escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah. 7 Apr 2026, 11:54:05 pm IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: Russia and China Veto UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz Russia and China, two permanent members of the UN Security Council, have vetoed the proposed resolution by Bahrain – as the rotating president of the Security Council for this month (April 2026) – regarding the Strait of Hormuz." 7 Apr 2026, 11:49:16 pm IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: Top House Democrats issue joint statement asking for Congress to be brought back into session to end war House Democratic leaders in a joint statement called President Donald Trump “completely unhinged” and asked the House to be brought back immediately into legislative session. “His statement threatening to eradicate an entire civilization shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response,” said the joint statement from Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and four other top House Democrats. “The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III,” the Democratic lawmakers said. 7 Apr 2026, 11:47:30 pm IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: Iran Speaks To UN Iran’s U.N. ambassador said the U.N. Secretary-General’s personal envoy is currently en route to Tehran to pursue consultations. 7 Apr 2026, 11:47:30 pm IST US-Iran- Israel War Live: US embassy in Saudi Arabia advises Americans to reconsider Hajj The US embassy in the Saudi capital has advised American citizens to reconsider travel to the country amid the war, as per a travel advisory from the Saudi authorities. It also advised Americans to reconsider “participation in Hajj this year” – the annual Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.