International

US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack

In a statement, the embassy also instructed employees to shelter in place and also recommended that US citizens in Kyiv be prepared to immediately shelter in the event of an air alert.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
US Embassy in Kyiv
US Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine | Photo: File Pic
info_icon

The US Embassy in Kyiv said it has received warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on Wednesday and would be closed as a precaution.

In a statement, the embassy also instructed employees to shelter in place and also recommended that US citizens in Kyiv be prepared to immediately shelter in the event of an air alert.

The warning was unusual for its specificity as Russian air attacks have become a common, near-daily occurrence in Ukraine.

READ | Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War

But it comes one day after Moscow said US-made longer range missiles had been used in a Ukrainian attack that struck a weapons warehouse in the Bryansk region after US President Joe Biden authorised their use.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in September that if Western countries allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia with their longer-rage weapons, "it will mean that NATO countries, the US, European countries are at war with Russia."

“And if it is the case, then, bearing in mind the change of the very essence of the conflict, we will be making appropriate decisions based on threats that will be posed to us,” Putin said.

Russia has recently escalated air attacks, launching complex combined drone and missile barrages to target energy infrastructure this week as temperatures begin to drop.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. Premier League: Mills Believes Man City Squad Still Stronger Than Liverpool's Despite Injuries
  2. UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany
  3. UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan
  4. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  5. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  5. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: The Cherry Blossoms In Rajgir | MAS 0-4 JPN In Q3
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  3. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  5. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  2. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  4. A Starry-Eyed BJP In The South
  5. As Manipur Violence Flares Again, Rape Becomes A Weapon
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
  2. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  3. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
  4. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: EC Suspends 7 Cops In UP; Check Voter Turnouts Till 1 PM
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood