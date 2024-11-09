International

UN Reports 44% Of Those Killed In Gaza Are Children, 26% Are Women

The findings contradict the unverified claims of Israeli forces and U.S. officials that Israel is taking the necessary steps to protect civilians.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Gaza war
UN Reports 44% Of Those Killed In Gaza Are Children, 26% Are Women | Photo: AP
info_icon

Whenever there has been war, women and children are known to suffer disproportionately during and after war. They are often the most vulnerable and prone to being hit the hardest.

In a 31-page report published Friday, the United Nations found that women and children comprise nearly 70 percent of the thousands of civilian deaths confirmed in Israel's war on Gaza.

In the new report, the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) revealed a raft of violations of international law since October 7. Many could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly even "genocide", it warned, demanding international efforts to prevent "atrocity crimes" and ensure accountability.

Artwork titled ‘Martyr no 18280 from Bureji camp, Gaza’ by Palestinian artist Abed Abdi. - null
Without Water And Privacy, Women Of Gaza Are Holding On – But For How Long?

BY Farah Barqawi

The UN agency said it verified the identities of 8,119 people  killed in Gaza between November 2023 and April 2024. According to the data, approximately 44 percent of verified victims were children and 26 percent were women. 

To put it another way, the report found that children made up the largest single group of people killed by Israel. The three age categories most represented were children aged between 5 and 9 years old; children between 10 and 14; and babies and toddlers aged 0 to 4.

About 80 percent of victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing, the agency added. The report said the data indicates "an apparent indifference to the death of civilians and the impact of the means and methods of warfare".

The findings contradict the unverified claims of Israeli forces and U.S. officials that Israel is taking the necessary steps to protect civilians.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk called for Israel to immediately comply with numerous binding ICJ orders demanding an end to the Israeli military’s assault.

“It is essential that there is due reckoning with respect to the allegations of serious violations of international law through credible and impartial judicial bodies and that, in the meantime, all relevant information and evidence are collected and preserved,” said Türk.

A woman moves with her belongings in a bombed out area of Gaza. - AP
Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?

BY Seema Guha

History has borne witness to the terrible abuses against women and children. From the 1.1 million children killed during the Holocaust to the many women and children raped or killed during the Rwandan Genocide, there are endless examples. The current war on Gaza is yet another example of the crimes committed against women and children during war. 

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 43,469 Palestinians and injured 102,561 since October 7, 2023, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A: Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh Help Mumbai Beat Odisha By An Innings And 103-Runs
  2. India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Credits Self-Belief And Support For Comeback After Early Struggles
  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Preview: Top-Order Needs To Bat Better Against Proteas In Gqeberha
  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Gqeberha Weather Forecast, Squads And Match Prediction
  5. 'Ashes Rival' Merv Hughes Saves Ian Botham From Crocodile-Infested Area In Australia's Northern Territory
Football News
  1. WSL: Shaw Scores A Hat-Trick As Gunners Show Mettle
  2. Canada Football Reviews Paris Olympics Drone-Spying Scandal, Cites Past 'Unacceptable Culture'
  3. Inter Miami Vs Atlanta United Live Streaming, Audi 2024 MLS Cup: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  4. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  5. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  2. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  3. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  4. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah
  2. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  3. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  4. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. UN Reports 44% Of Those Killed In Gaza Are Children, 26% Are Women
  2. Nijjar Killing: PM Trudeau Confirms Presence Of Khalistanis in Canada, Says Not All Hindus Back Modi
  3. Pakistan: At Least 20 Killed, Over 40 Injured In Railway Station Bomb Blast
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Trump Puts Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video