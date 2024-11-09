UN Reports 44% Of Those Killed In Gaza Are Children, 26% Are Women

Whenever there has been war, women and children are known to suffer disproportionately during and after war. They are often the most vulnerable and prone to being hit the hardest.
In a 31-page report published Friday, the United Nations found that women and children comprise nearly 70 percent of the thousands of civilian deaths confirmed in Israel's war on Gaza.
In the new report, the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) revealed a raft of violations of international law since October 7. Many could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and possibly even "genocide", it warned, demanding international efforts to prevent "atrocity crimes" and ensure accountability.
The UN agency said it verified the identities of 8,119 people killed in Gaza between November 2023 and April 2024. According to the data, approximately 44 percent of verified victims were children and 26 percent were women.
To put it another way, the report found that children made up the largest single group of people killed by Israel. The three age categories most represented were children aged between 5 and 9 years old; children between 10 and 14; and babies and toddlers aged 0 to 4.
About 80 percent of victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing, the agency added. The report said the data indicates "an apparent indifference to the death of civilians and the impact of the means and methods of warfare".
The findings contradict the unverified claims of Israeli forces and U.S. officials that Israel is taking the necessary steps to protect civilians.
UN human rights chief Volker Türk called for Israel to immediately comply with numerous binding ICJ orders demanding an end to the Israeli military’s assault.
“It is essential that there is due reckoning with respect to the allegations of serious violations of international law through credible and impartial judicial bodies and that, in the meantime, all relevant information and evidence are collected and preserved,” said Türk.
History has borne witness to the terrible abuses against women and children. From the 1.1 million children killed during the Holocaust to the many women and children raped or killed during the Rwandan Genocide, there are endless examples. The current war on Gaza is yet another example of the crimes committed against women and children during war.
Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 43,469 Palestinians and injured 102,561 since October 7, 2023, according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health.