Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ukraine Says 352 Civilians Dead So Far In War

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children.

Ukraine Says 352 Civilians Dead So Far In War
Ukrainian troops inspect the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 7:29 am

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Related stories

Foreign Portfolio Investors Pull Out Rs 35,506 Crore In February Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension

Equity Mcap Lowest In 7 Months As Top 10 Firms Lose Rs 3.33 Lakh Crore Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The Russia-Ukraine War A Blip For India’s Renewables

Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

Tags

International Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russia-Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Invasion Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Civilian Casualty Russian Military Russian Troops Ukraine Russia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes