Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine fired six missiles into its Bryansk region. According to Russian media reports, the military shot down five out of six missiles and damaged one. The falling debris, from the intercepted missiles, sparked a fire on an unspecified military facility but didn’t cause any damage or casualties.
This news came shortly after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light to use longer-range weapons against targets inside Russia.
According to a report by the Associated Press, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Tuesday earlier that the Ukrainian army carried out a strike on the arsenal of the 1046th Logistics Support Center in the area of Karachev in the Bryansk region of Russia. “The destruction of ammunition depots for the Russian occupying forces, aimed at ending Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, will continue,” the statement said.