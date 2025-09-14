Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

The US side has yet to officially confirm that the meeting took place. Details regarding the exact location and outcome of the talks remain unclear.

The Taliban also released photographs from the meeting, showing their delegation seated across from US representatives. Photo: AP
- The Taliban announced that their officials met with U.S. diplomats to discuss bilateral relations, detainee issues, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan.

- Photographs of the meeting were shared by the Taliban, but the U.S. has not confirmed the talks.

- Washington continues to withhold formal recognition of the Taliban government, keeping relations limited and uncertain.

The Taliban have announced that their senior officials recently held talks with American diplomats, focusing on ways to improve bilateral ties between Afghanistan and the United States.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, the discussions covered several key issues, including the situation of citizens detained on both sides, potential investment opportunities in Afghanistan, and the broader framework of relations between the two governments.

The Taliban also released photographs from the meeting, showing their delegation seated across from US representatives. Among the American officials reportedly present were former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Adam Boehler, the special envoy for hostage affairs.

However, the US side has yet to officially confirm that the meeting took place. Details regarding the exact location and outcome of the talks remain unclear.

The United States has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan since the group’s return to power in 2021. Despite limited contact on issues such as humanitarian aid and counterterrorism, full diplomatic relations between the two sides remain

