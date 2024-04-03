A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday, prompting tsunami warnings across the island and neighbouring regions. This is the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years.
The earthquake's epicentre was situated approximately 18 kilometres (11 miles) south of Hualien City in Taiwan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The USGS stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 34.8 kilometres.
Japan's Meteorological Agency recorded the magnitude slightly higher at 7.5, anticipating tsunami waves of up to three metres (10 feet) in height for remote Japanese islands such as Miyakojima.
Reports indicated that tremors lasting over a minute were felt in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, where news broadcasts showed footage of buildings shaking.
Taiwan, due to its geographic location near the convergence of tectonic plates, experiences frequent seismic events.
The region was last struck by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in September 1999, a disaster that claimed approximately 2,400 lives in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.