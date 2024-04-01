Netanyahu Undergoes Hernia Surgery Amid Gaza War And Calls For Govt Resignation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone "successful" hernia surgery, his office announced on Monday.
The 74-year-old PM is "in good shape and beginning to recover," according to a statement from his office reported by the AFP news agency. The surgery took place on Sunday evening.
The operation comes as Netanyahu faces mounting international pressure to negotiate a cease-fire and end the war on Gaza.
This also comes as tens of thousands of Israelis joined families of hostages over the weekend to protest against the government and call for the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Israeli prime minister grappled with one of the most serious threats yet to his coalition. The protesters demanded the release of those still held captive in Gaza after close to six months.
Netanyahu's office revealed on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with a hernia during a routine examination. The prime minister decided to undergo the surgery in consultation with his doctors, the statement said, with the procedure conducted Sunday evening “under full anaesthesia.”
Netanyahu, who also had surgery in 2013 for a hernia, has come under growing criticism both domestically and internationally over Israel's actions in Gaza. Key allies like the United States have also criticised the high civilian death toll and have made urgent calls for Israel to allow more aid into the enclave.
The war on Gaza has resulted in a high death toll, with at least 32,845 Palestinians killed and 75,392 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel from Hamas attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.
While the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution last week demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after four previous attempts during the past five months of war, the United States has greenlighted the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, as reported by The Washington Post.
This decision comes even as the United States publicly expresses concerns about the long-threatened Israeli invasion of Gaza’s Rafah and the rising civilian casualties in the enclave.