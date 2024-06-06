International

Spain Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ

Weeks after Spain formally recognised the state of Palestine, Madrid has now decided to join hands with South Africa in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

AP
International Court of Justice Photo: AP
info_icon

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares confirmed on Thursday that Spain will be joining the case. With this, Spain has also become the first European nation to join the case.

Spain formally recognised Palestine as a state on May 28. Along with Spain, Ireland and Norway also recognised the state of Palestine. The three European countries called the recognition of Palestine a "necessary call in the move towards peace and security in the region".

Spain, Norway and Ireland Confirm Recognition Of Palestine - AP
Spain, Norway And Ireland Formally Recognise Palestine With East Jerusalem As Capital | What We Know

BY Danita Yadav

Other countries and organisations which have backed South Africa's allegations against Israel are - Malaysia, Turkey, Jordan, Bolivia, Maldives, Naimbia, Pakistan, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Along with these countries, the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and the Arab League have also backed Pretoria's claims against Tel Aviv.

Besides these countries, advocacy and civil society groups across the world have also joined South Africa's case against Israel. These groups are - Terreiro Pindorama in Brazil, Asociacion Nacional de Amistad Italia-Cuba in Italy, and Collectif Judeo Arabe et Citoyen pour la Palestine in France.

What Is South Africa's Case Against Israel?

In December 2023, South Africa moved the International Court of Justice and accused Israel have engaging in genocidal acitivites in the Gaza Strip as part of its war against militant group Hamas.

South Africa also alleged that the Jewish state is in violation of the Genocide Convention of 1948 and as the war escalates, Israel risks engaging in more genocidal acts in the war-torn strip.

During the hearing, Israel has fiercely defended itself and denied all allegations, citing the right to self defence and security. However, the world court had ordered Israel in January this year to scale back its offensive in the strip, which Israel is yet to do.

