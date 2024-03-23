International

S Jaishankar Begins Singapore Visit By Paying Homage To Bose, INA Soldiers

External Affairs Miinister S Jaishankar during his visit will meet the top leaders of Singapore, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to an official statement.

PTI
23 March 2024
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Singapore by paying homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army soldiers at a war memorial here on Saturday.

"Began my Singapore visit by paying homage to Netaji and the brave Indian National Army soldiers. The INA Marker in Singapore recognises their deep patriotism and indomitable spirit that remain an inspiration for generations to come," the minister posted on X.

Jaishankar during his visit will meet the top leaders of Singapore, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to an official statement.

Jaishankar’s visit underscores the close friendship between Singapore and India and will be a good opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments as well as to continue discussions on the good progress in bilateral cooperation, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"India's EAM Dr S Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit to Singapore," the statement said.

He will also meet his counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community on Sunday at an event organised by the High Commission of India here.

