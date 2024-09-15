International

Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack

Two people were killed and one was injured in Ukraine's Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchanged drone and missile attacks.

The damaged building in Ukraine-Russia war
Representative image Photo: AP
info_icon

Two people died in a missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, local officials said, as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged drone and missile attacks

The Ukrainian air force said Sunday it shot down 10 of the 14 drones and one of the three missiles Russia launched overnight, while the rest hit the suburbs of Odesa.

Representational Image - AP
Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory

BY Associated Press

Oleh Kiper, Odesa's regional governor, said the two who died Saturday night were a married couple, and that another person was wounded in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said it downed 29 Ukrainian drones overnight into Sunday over western and southwestern regions, with no damage caused by the falling debris. It also said another Ukrainian drone was shot down Sunday morning over the western Ryazan region.

While Ukraine and Russia regularly launch overnight drone raids on each other's territory, Ukrainian officials generally do not confirm or deny attacks within Russia's borders.

The latest attacks came after Ukraine made a new call Saturday on the West to allow it to use the long-range missiles they have provided to strike targets deep inside Russia, as Ukrainian forces struggle to hold back Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.

So far, the US has allowed Kyiv to use American-provided weapons only in a limited area inside Russia's border with Ukraine.

Kyiv officials argue the weapons are vital to weaken Russia's ability to strike Ukraine and force it to move its strike capabilities further from the border.

Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles - | Photo: AP
Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles

BY Outlook Web Desk

