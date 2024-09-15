International

Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles

As the war escalates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking allies to allow the use of Western missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

russia president vladimir putin
Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles | Photo: AP
info_icon

As the Russia-Ukraine escalates, NATO's military chief has backed Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike a deeper target inside Moscow.

"Every nation that is attacked has the right to defend itself. And that right doesn’t stop at the border of your own nation,” stated Admiral Rob Bauer, the head of NATO's military committee.

This statement from the NATO commander comes a day after US President Joe Biden signalled his openness for Kyiv using Western long-range missiles inside Russia.

However, Admiral Bauer added that while a nation has a right to defend itself, the countries providing it with weapons must place limitations on their use.

"In military terms, you do (those attacks) because you want to weaken the enemy that attacks you in order to not only fight the arrows that come your way but also attack the archer. So, militarily, there is a good reason to do that; to weaken the enemy, to weaken its logistics lines, fuel, ammunition that comes to the front," stated Bauer.

As the war escalates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking allies to allow the use of Western missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that if NATO allows Ukraine to carry out such attacks and the use of long-range missiles, it would mean NATO is "at war" with Moscow.

"This will mean that NATO countries – the United States and European countries – are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the essence of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us,” Putin told reporters on Thursday.

A similar message was echoed by the Russian ambassador to the UN during a Security Council meeting.

Vassily Nebenzia stated that the Western countries allow Ukraine to conduct long-range missle strike in Russia, it would mean they are at "War with Russia".

"The facts are that NATO will be a direct party to hostilities against a nuclear power, I think you shouldn’t forget about this and think about the consequences,” said the Russian envoy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Won't Take Any Chances Until 100% Fit, Ready To Play Domestic Cricket To Test Fitness
  2. Barbados Royals Vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 16th Match
  3. Pakistan Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match
  5. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Highlights: England Claim 67-Run Victory Over Ireland
Football News
  1. Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea: Late Nkunku Strike Snatches Victory For Blues
  2. PSG 3-1 Brest, Ligue 1: Ousmane Dembele Fires Hosts Back To The Top
  3. Shakhtar CEO Sergey Palkin Expecting Big Move For Player Georgiy Sudakov
  4. Bayer Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso Pleased To Pass Hoffenheim Test After Leipzig Defeat
  5. Holstein Kiel 1-6 Bayern Munich: Kane Scores Hat-Trick As Bavarians Record Thumping Win
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  2. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  3. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  4. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  5. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  4. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  5. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
  2. The Perfect Victim Paradox: How Society Judges Rape Survivors
  3. Memories of A Malabar Onam
  4. IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India
  5. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Arrests Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh And Tala Police Station OC 
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  2. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
  3. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  5. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them