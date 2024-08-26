Russia Launches Massive Missile, Drone Barrage On Targets Across Ukraine: Report

Russia has launched a massive missile and drone barrage on targets throughout Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday, adding that the attack, which began around midnight and is ongoing. Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, and power supply in some of the areas of the city were disrupted, according to officials.
The attack appears to be the biggest in weeks, and targeted the country's energy infrastructure, an Associated Press report quoted the Ukrainian Air Force as saying.
According to the air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles.
The missile and drone salvo comes a day after several people died in Ukrainian shelling in Russia's border region of Belgorod and Russian forces strike on a hotel in eastern Ukraine, which left one journalist dead.
Russian forces struck a hotel overnight in the city of Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region, injuring two people and leaving one trapped under the rubble, regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin said. All three were reported to be journalists from Ukraine, the US, and the UK.
Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region also came under Russian fire, resulting in multiple civilian injuries, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app Sunday.
The fire exchange comes two weeks after Ukrainian forces launched their surprise offensive into Russia's Kursk. The ministry said the soldiers were currently in Belarus, but would be taken to Russia for medical treatment and rehabilitation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced earlier this month that Ukrainian forces had taken full control of the Russian town of Sudzha after Kursk, marking the largest Russian town captured by Ukraine since their cross-border incursion began.
Sudzha, which had a pre-war population of around 5,000, serves as the administrative centre for the Kursk region in Russia. Despite its small size, the town is more significant than other settlements Ukraine has captured since the incursion began on August 6.