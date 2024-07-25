Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of the United States Congress caused divide and controversy, with dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotting it and hundreds protesting outside the Capitol.
Representative Rashida Tlaib, the sole Palestinian-American member of Congress and fiercely outspoken opponent of Israel’s war in Gaza, held up a sign that said “war criminal” as Netanyahu was speaking. She also wore a Palestinian flag pin and a keffiyeh, the black and white scarf linked to the Palestinian struggle.
The other side of her sign displayed during the controversial address in Washington read: “Guilty of genocide.”
Tlaib was accompanied by an invited guest, Hani Almadhoun, a Palestinian who has lost over 150 members of his extended family since Israel launched its war in Gaza. “After witnessing his sister forced to eat animal feed, he and his family were determined to start a soup kitchen to feed their starving neighbours,” Tlaib wrote on X.
Netanyahu addressed a nearly full House chamber, which included members of Congress and special guests like freed Israeli hostages who were taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 and billionaire Elon Musk, among others.
Prior to Netanyahu’s address, on a press call, a coalition of progressives, human rights advocates, former officials in the Biden administration, and some Democratic lawmakers gathered to denounce his invitation to Capitol Hill. They called for a US arms embargo on Israel and demanded a ceasefire.
Pro Palestinian-protestors on Wednesday lowered an American flag and burned it down a few blocks away from the US Congress and hoisted a Palestine flag in its place. The incident happened in front of the Union Station, near the US Congress, where Netanyahu addressed the Joint Session.
The protestors in several hundreds were protesting against the US policy in the Middle East and the bombing of innocent civilians by Israelis in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.
Six people were arrested by the local police, AP reported. Videos posted online showed that the protestors were shouting pro-Hamas and anti-Israeli slogans. They lowered a huge American flag in front of the busy Union Station and burned it down, then they raised the flag of Palestine which was much smaller.
The protests were also held in several parts of the city as Netanyahu addressed the Congress. Many of them were seen shouting slogans against him outside the hotel he stayed in.
Barricades were installed around important government buildings and offices in the city, including the White House and the US Congress. Police used pepper spray against the protestors outside the US Capitol.