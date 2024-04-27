Pakistan To Indian Politicians Amid General Elections: ‘Stop Dragging Us For Political Gains'

Pakistan on Friday urged Indian leaders to stop dragging the country in their speeches for political mileage during the election season.
Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said India's claims over Jammu and Kashmir were "contrary to historical and legal facts" and "refuted by ground realities". She made the comments at a press briefing in Islamabad on Friday.
"Indian politicians must cease their reckless practice of dragging Pakistan into India's populist public discourse for electoral motives," she said. "We are witnessing an alarming surge in provocative statements from Indian leaders asserting unwarranted claims on Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan rejects these claims."
Baloch warned that the "inflammatory rhetoric" fuelled by hyper-nationalism poses a "grave threat" to regional peace and susceptibility. She added that Pakistan rejects all claims made by Indian leaders over Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan's comments come as Indian politicians are campaigning for the general elections of one of the world's largest democracies. Zahra claimed that Indian claims were contrary to historical and legal facts. "Historical and legal facts as well as ground realities refute India's baseless claims over Jammu and Kashmir," she said.
On several occasions, India has refuted similar statements on Kashmir by Pakistan. The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly said, as reported by PTI, "The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has a locus standi to comment on the same."
Pakistan and India's trade talks nosedived when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. Pakistan has also cut off direct trade ties with India.