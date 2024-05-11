International

Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report

The deceased was receiving treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi for a tumor when he passed away on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported. His body was to be transported on Friday through a PIA flight to his native village of Katshi in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan region for burial.

AP
Representational Image | Photo: AP
info_icon

In a shocking case of negligence, Pakistan International Airlines staff left behind at the airport here the body of a six-year-old boy which was to be sent to Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan on a flight on which his parents travelled, a media report said on Saturday.

The deceased was receiving treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi for a tumour when he passed away on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

His body was to be transported on Friday through a PIA flight to his native village of Katshi in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan region for burial.

The deceased's parents, who confirmed their tickets on a PIA flight from Islamabad to Skardu city on Friday morning, brought the body to the Islamabad airport at 6 am and completed the cargo procedure for the body.

Upon arrival at Skardu, the parents were informed that the body was mistakenly not loaded on the plane and left behind at Islamabad airport.

The news sparked outrage, shocking the parents, who fainted at the airport. The relatives of the deceased, who were waiting to receive the body, also gathered at the airport’s lounge and protested for three hours against the PIA management’s negligence.

Parents and relatives of the deceased chanted slogans against the PIA administration, alleging that the poor family had paid a higher price to transport the body through the PIA flight, which in turn committed serious negligence.

They appealed to the government to take action against those responsible for the negligence.

Officials of PIA, Civil Aviation Authority and other departments on duty at Skardu airport admitted their mistake and assured the parents of bringing back the body on Saturday.

The PIA officials said the company that handles cargo at the airport is responsible for not loading the body and added that action would be taken against it for negligence.

In 2022, the ailing national flag carrier stood as the country's third-highest public sector loss-making entity, requiring Pakistani Rs 11.5 billion per month solely for servicing its debts, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

According to the PIA's financial report, the airline suffered a loss of Rs 75 billion through nine months of 2023.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  2. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  3. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
  4. Soldier Shot Dead By His Father-In-Law Over Matrimonial Dispute In J-K’s Reasi
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 11: Kejriwal's Dig At PM Modi, Solar Storm Hits Earth, Flash Floods In Afghanistan And More
Entertainment News
  1. How Mother's Day Will Pan Out For TV Actors Vineet Choudhary, Abhishek Pathania, Bharat Ahlawwat & Shaily Priya
  2. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Sheezan Khan Recalls His Mother's Handwritten Note When He Was In Jail
  4. Do You Know Richa Chadha Drank Alcohol To Perform ‘Heeramandi’ Dance Sequence When She Couldn’t Get It Right?
  5. Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Enjoy 'Family Time' As They Visit Vaishno Devi; Drop Videos From Helicopter
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Eden Gardens
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open 2nd Round; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  3. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Toss Delayed at Eden Gardens Due To Persistent Rain
  4. Brett Lee Backs Both Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Come Good In T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Luis Enrique Proud Of Kylian Mbappe But Understands Decision To Leave Paris Saint-Germain
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail