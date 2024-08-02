International

Nigeria: Police Fire Gunshots, Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Amid Crisis

Live broadcasts from the protests showed some protesters looting warehouses and damaging public property. Three governors declared curfews in their states, saying that thugs had hijacked the protests.

Nigeria protest
Nigeria protest | Photo: AP
info_icon

Security forces fired gunshots and tear gas to quell mass protests across Nigeria as thousands, mostly young people, poured onto the streets to rally against the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. At least two people were reported killed.

The deaths occurred in northern Niger state where protesters clashed with security forces after blocking a major road, the local Daily Trust newspapers reported.

Elsewhere, police opened fire in at least two other states as crowds demanded an end to the spiralling economic crisis that has rendered the people of Africa's top oil producer among the poorest in the world.

The demonstrations, dubbed “day of rage,” called for an end to chronic corruption and bad governance.

Live broadcasts from the protests showed some protesters looting warehouses and damaging public property. Three governors declared curfews in their states, saying that thugs had hijacked the protests.

Rights groups and activists denounced the violence and said police used excessive force.

Anietie Ewang, a Nigerian researcher with Human Rights Watch who monitored the protests, said they started peacefully and insisted the threat did "not require that level of response.”

There was no immediate comment from the government. Nigeria's public officials, frequently accused of corruption, are among the best paid in Africa — a stark contrast to the hardship suffered by the masses.

The rallies kicked off with banners, bells and Nigeria's green-and-white flag as protesters chanted songs and listed their demands, including the reinstatement of gas and electricity subsidies. Their removal as part of the government's reform efforts to grow the economy has had a knock-on effect on the price of just about everything else.

Some carried banners reading, “This hunger is too much.”

“People are fed up and angry because we deserve better,” said Jude Sochima, one of the protesters in Abuja, the country's capital.

In Abuja, where a court granted an order late Wednesday to restrict the protest to a stadium, police repeatedly fired salvos of tear gas at protesters gathered in a district with mainly government offices. Police also fired tear gas at protesters in Bauchi and Borno states in the conflict-battered northeast.

Many businesses shuttered amid fears the protests could be a replay of the deadly 2020 demonstrations against police brutality in the West African nation — or a wave of violence similar to last month's protests in Kenya, where a tax hike led to chaos in the capital, Nairobi.

Though there was no single group leading the protests, which were originally planned to last 10 days, calls for the demonstrations had over the past days gained momentum on social media and mounted pressure on the Nigerian government as millions struggle in the face of economic and security crises.

Prominent activist Omoyele Sowore said on Thursday the demonstrators won't back down until their demands are met.

The protesters said they were also troubled over the country's deadly security crisis in the conflict-battered north, which President Bola Tinubu had promised to end when he was on the campaign trail. Fourteen months into office, the country's challenges have persisted, and even worsened in some instances, official statistics show.

Also on Thursday, some groups staged demonstrations in support of the Nigerian leader.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  4. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  2. 'Entered A House With No One, Just Trophies': In Wayanad, Resilience Is The Only Way Forward
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts Claim Lives, Cause Severe Damages | In Photos
  4. 'No Systemic Breach': SC Ruled Out NEET UG Cancellation As Paper Leak Was Limited To Patna, Hazaribagh
  5. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax
Entertainment News
  1. 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar Returns To Comedy With Taapsee Pannu And Aces It Like A Pro
  2. Unlikely Heroes In Unprecedented Disasters: A Review Of '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero'
  3. Arijit Singh Postpones UK Tour To September Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Circumstances', Fans Pray For His Recovery
  4. Hina Khan Says Goodbye To Her Pixie Look, Goes Bald Amid Her Cancer Treatment- Watch Video
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
US News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
World News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. Venezuela: Diplomatic Efforts Underway To Persuade Maduro To Release Election Vote Tallies
  3. Nigeria: Police Fire Gunshots, Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Amid Crisis
  4. Middle East Tensions: Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel After Hezbollah Commander Killed
  5. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
Latest Stories
  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights
  3. Coach Who Guided Manu, Sarabjot To Paris Olympics Medals Given Two Days To Vacate Delhi Home
  4. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  6. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  7. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 308 In Wayanad; SDRF Rescues Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  8. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax